Celebrity Makeup Artist Gives Us the History of Beauty in Under 7 Minutes

Lisa Eldridge has created masterful beauty looks for A-list celebrities like Kate Winslet, Cara Delevingne and Keira Knightley, but she doesn't only know her way around a modern-day beauty bag, she's got the history of makeup down pat as well.

Eldridge is launching her book FacePaint: The Story of Makeup, and to promote the launch she created a mesmerizing video of just about every beauty look dating back to the days of Cleopatra. It's fascinating to watch looks evolve and also note where some current trends may have gotten their origins.

https://youtu.be/i8e5D83P6UI

Who knew a Grecian goddess favored a unibrow or that 16th century aristocrats were all about the bright red blush?