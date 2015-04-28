7 Times Celebrities Embraced Their Natural Beauty

Whether it's laugh lines, frizzy hair, birth marks, or freckles like Kendall Jenner recently revealed, those features are what make you, well, you. Inspired by Kendall, we rounded up some of our favorite naturally beautiful moments shared by celebs.

April 28, 2015

Embracing your natural beauty is key to self confidence. Whether it's laugh lines, frizzy hair, birth marks, or freckles like Kendall Jenner recently revealed, those features are what make you you. Inspired by Kendall, we rounded up some of our favorite naturally beautiful moments shared by celebs. So go ahead, post that no-makeup selfie!

Kendall shows off her bare, freckled skin and she's even more adorable.

👶🏽

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
Drew makes 40 look fabulous.

#forty

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

 
Gwyneth Paltrow bares her fresh skin and her secret for getting it: water!

Cameron's got glowing skin and beachy waves covered without any help from the pros.

 
J.Lo shows of her healthy glow by the pool with her son.

Photobomb by my favorite boy!! #mamalove #foreverlove #breakfastoutside #perfectday

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
Beyoncé looks just as #Flawless with or without makeup.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 
Heidi Klum and Mel B use undereye patches just like us!

eye treatment! you wont recognize us tomorrow on AGT

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 
