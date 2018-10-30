These Are the Drugstore Beauty Products Celebs Actually Use

It's not all La Mer cream and SK-II masks in the beauty bags of your favorite A-listers.
We love a good beauty splurge as much as anyone, but you don't need to spend your entire paycheck on Crème de la Mer in order to look incredible. Case in point: Even though they have access to all the latest—and priciest—products out there, many of your favorite A-listers still appreciate a bargain beauty buy. Here, 11 hair, skin, and makeup products celebrities swear by.
1
Gigi Hadid: John Frieda Sheer Blonde Everlasting Blonde Shampoo
Back in 2014, the model told Into the Gloss she swears by John Frieda's classic for-blondes shampoo. "[It] makes my hair really soft," Hadid told the website.
2
Drew Barrymore: Aquaphor Healing Ointment
We were thrilled when Barrymore shared the entire contents of her medicine cabinet on Instagram earlier this year—and even more thrilled that a number of bargain brands made the actress's list of must-haves. One of her favorite products? This super-hydrating Aquaphor ointment for dry, cracked skin.
3
Jennifer Aniston: Vaseline
The secret to Aniston's flawless complexion is surprisingly simple. "Put Vaseline on your eyes at night—all over. It helps condition your lashes," the actress told Redbook magazine in 2013. "My mom taught me that."
4
Kim Kardashian: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes in Night Calming
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is notorious for her love of pricey beauty products (her daily makeup routine costs about $800). But she keeps at least one budget-friendly brand in rotation: makeup wipes from Neutrogena. "These are my favorite," she revealed in a video last fall.
5
Selena Gomez: Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
Gomez is a big fan of these classic pore cleansing strips. "They work!" she gushed to Into the Gloss in 2014.
6
Amy Schumer: Secret Deodorant
The comedian uses classic Secret deodorant on her underarms. "I tried the natural ones, but my body was like, ‘Stop all that. Just die early and don’t smell like a foot,'" she told InStyle.
7
Jourdan Dunn: Pixi Glow Toni
When the supermodel shared her morning routine on Instagram, one budget buy made the cut: Pixi tonic contains 5% glycolic acid plus skin-soothing aloe vera.
8
Kendall Jenner: Finesse Moisturizing 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner
Jenner's go-to shampoo might surprise you. "I’ve tried all the expensive things," she told Allure last year. "[Finesse] just works for my hair and makes it so silky. My hair has held up so much that every hairstylist has been like, ‘Why is your hair still so amazing?’ And I’m like ‘I literally don’t do anything. I just use Finesse.'"
9
Serayah: St. Ives Blemish Control Apricot Scrub
A self-described "drugstore queen," Serayah swears by this apricot scrub from St. Ives.
10
Laverne Cox: Revlon Colorburst Matte Lip Balm
This creamy lip crayon (in Sultry) is a favorite of the Orange Is the New Black actress.
11
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Burt’s Bees Lip Balm
Always have a tube of Burt's Bees stashed in your purse? Then you have something in common with Rosie H-W. The model told Byrdie.com she keeps her famous pout hydrated with this $3 peppermint balm.