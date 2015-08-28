Can This 'Hair Condom' Really Fix Split Ends?

My mom is a hairdresser, so I've always had a very easy go-to when it came time for a trim. But now that I've moved away from her, I am still working on the courage (and the funds) to seek out a regular stylist in New York.

Right now, my ends could use a bit of a touch up for sure. So when I heard about Kocostar’s Split End Therapy ($8, kocostar.com), a treatment that promises to hydrate and rejuvenate dry and damaged hair in just 15 minutes, I was game.

Don’t get me wrong, I was a little skeptical about the product's ability to basically resurrect my dead ends in just fifteen minutes. It also didn’t help that when I searched the treatment online, I learned that it has a not-so-flattering nickname: "The Hair Condom." But I figured for eight bucks and only 15 minutes of my time, why not?

Split ends are the result of damage to your hair from hot tools, combing, washing, coloring, or even hair ties. The stress on your strands breaks down the outer layer of the hair cuticle, leaving the core exposed and vulnerable so it becomes weak and eventually splits in two. And as we've all heard time and time again from experts, the only real solution for split ends is to chop them off.

Still, I wanted to see if Kocostar’s treatment would at least make my locks a little less dry looking, even if it didn't work miracles.

Applying it was straightforward: Simply unfold the wrap (which is really more like a "hair diaper" than a condom, if you ask me) and slip your hair in. Seal with the elastic band included in the package, and wait.

I noticed that a lot of the product was at the very bottom of the wrap so I ended up massaging my hair around in the package while I waited. I didn't understand how all this product was going to miraculously absorb in my hair without rinsing; the directions said all I needed to do was comb through and style.

After 15 minutes, I took it out. And this is what my ends looked like:

Photo: Kelsey Dubinsky

Then I spent about 10 minutes combing through it. My ends still felt a bit greasy and wet. They definitely felt smoother, but like I needed to rinse something out. I resisted the urge to wash my hair completely so I could test the full affect of the treatment. Once I let it dry completely my ends felt... silkier than usual, but nothing life changing. Within one hair wash they were back to normal.

Verdict: While the Split End Therapy was decidedly not a miracle cure, it did smooth things out a bit and make my hair shiny for the time being. Here are my results.

In the meantime, I’ll be taking recommendations for a new hairdresser in the city.

