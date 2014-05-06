Can Acupuncture Fight Belly Fat?

A handful of jabs might help you drop a pants size, say researchers at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, South Korea.

News &amp; Views
May 06, 2014

A handful of jabs might help you drop a pants size, say researchers at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, South Korea. In a new study in the journal Acupuncture in Medicine, folks who got acupuncture for eight weeks saw a 6% reduction in BMI, a smaller waist circumference, and a loss in overall body fat.

"Stimulating specific points can help suppress appetite and increase metabolism," explains study co-author Sabina Lim. Needles were placed into points on the ear thought to correspond to hunger and activity in the stomach, spleen and endocrine system.

You can search for a certified acupuncture practitioner at nccaom.org.

