This Whitening Toothpaste Has Nearly 23,000 Perfect Ratings and It's 55% Off Right Now
Many of our favorite beverages (think: coffee, tea, and wine) can do a number on our teeth, leaving our pearly whites dull and yellowed. And while traditional whitening strips and gels are an easy go-to, for many, these leave teeth and gums in pain and feeling sensitive to temperature and touch. Plus, there are often tons of harsh (and unpronounceable) chemicals in those products.
Nearly 23,000 five-star-reviewers on Amazon found something that works wonders for them without sensitivity or chemicals in the Cali White Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste. Made with whitening ingredients like activated charcoal, organic coconut oil, and baking soda, the toothpaste is also effective at actually cleaning teeth thanks to the inclusion of tea tree oil — which the journal Molecules found to have an effect on plaque in a 2017 study — and peppermint oil, which is a natural fighter of oral pathogens, according to a 2013 study.
And what's not in this whitening toothpaste is almost as good as what's in it. There's no fluoride, peroxide, triclosan (a chemical in some toothpastes and detergents), or parabens, and it's gluten-free. The brand also notes that Cali White's toothpaste is scientifically proven to be more gentle on teeth than some of the better-known-names by using what's known as the RDA, or Relative Dentin Abrasiveness, score. Cali White's received a score of 114, while Crest Whitening Toothpaste, for example, scored a harsher 130.
Best of all, the whitening toothpaste is currently on sale at Amazon. Right now it's 55% off, which brings the price down to just $9.
To buy: Cali White Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste, $9 (was $20); amazon.com
And it actually works, according to real people. One shopper wrote that they saw a noticeable difference in the color of their teeth in only one day.
"This works!" the review begins. "I noticed a change after the first use. This stuff is great! I get excited when it's time to brush my teeth. I'm not sure how many times a day I should use it, but for now I use it in the morning, and regular toothpaste at night, and it's working fabulously!" (Note: Cali White recommends using as regularly as you would any other toothpaste — twice per day.)
Another customer with sensitive teeth said that they started using Cali White's charcoal toothpaste to lighten the color of their teeth and saw great results in just one week without any adverse effects — including in their sink.
"I am the person that can't use any tooth whitening products because my teeth are so sensitive," the shopper wrote. "Having read about activated carbon and oil pulling, I was interested in this potential solution... Well, after a week of using it, I have started to notice a huge difference! What's even better is that the carbon doesn't stain at all. The sink, the counter, and the tooth brush are all the same color, even after spots and drips have happened."
Make your teeth several shades whiter without pain or sensitivity, and order the Cali White Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste from Amazon while it's still 55% off today.