Sheet Masks for Your Butt Exist: Here Are 4 That Are Dermatologist-Approved

A skin hero for dryness or fine lines, sheet masks aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Even baby bump masks starting cropping up this year (see ya, stretch marks). So, it didn't totally surprise us (OK, maybe a tiny bit) when masks for your butt became a thing.

Our buttocks tend to dimple and jiggle more as we age, which is a part of the beauty of getting older. But this doesn't mean that we don't want to look continue to take care of our skin there. Call us crazy, but would a mask for our bum be something we should incorporate into our routine? According to a dermatologist, yes, your butt needs a little love, too.

Collagen makes up 75-80% of our skin and can be found in the middle layer of skin called the dermis, says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist and author of Skin Rules. This layer gives skin its fullness, thanks to powerful duo collagen and hyaluronic acid (also found naturally in the body). However, these both diminish as we age.

"When we are young, we make as much as we break down, but as we get older we break down more than we make," Dr. Jaliman explains. The result? Wrinkles and loss of firmness. Masks can help reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles and simultaneously plump your skin, which makes them perfect for both your face and your backside.

"Any mask you can use on your face, you can also use on your butt," Dr. Jaliman tells Health. If your favorite sheet mask is chock-full of caffeine, for example, it can help minimize the look of dimpled skin on your buns, while exfoliating masks can make your rump look firmer. Also good: other skin-saving ingredients in the mask will penetrate better when paired with an exfoliant.

While any sheet mask will do the job, using one specifically designed for your butt is a little more fun (plus, they'll fit better). We've rounded up the best masks for your booty that'll give new meaning to "Baby Got Back."