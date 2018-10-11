Sheet Masks for Your Butt Exist: Here Are 4 That Are Dermatologist-Approved

This is the self-care treatment you've been missing out on.

By Susan Brickell
October 11, 2018

A skin hero for dryness or fine lines, sheet masks aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Even baby bump masks starting cropping up this year (see ya, stretch marks). So, it didn't totally surprise us (OK, maybe a tiny bit) when masks for your butt became a thing.

Our buttocks tend to dimple and jiggle more as we age, which is a part of the beauty of getting older. But this doesn't mean that we don't want to look continue to take care of our skin there. Call us crazy, but would a mask for our bum be something we should incorporate into our routine? According to a dermatologist, yes, your butt needs a little love, too.

Collagen makes up 75-80% of our skin and can be found in the middle layer of skin called the dermis, says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist and author of Skin Rules. This layer gives skin its fullness, thanks to powerful duo collagen and hyaluronic acid (also found naturally in the body). However, these both diminish as we age.

"When we are young, we make as much as we break down, but as we get older we break down more than we make," Dr. Jaliman explains. The result? Wrinkles and loss of firmness. Masks can help reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles and simultaneously plump your skin, which makes them perfect for both your face and your backside. 

"Any mask you can use on your face, you can also use on your butt," Dr. Jaliman tells Health. If your favorite sheet mask is chock-full of caffeine, for example, it can help minimize the look of dimpled skin on your buns, while exfoliating masks can make your rump look firmer. Also good: other skin-saving ingredients in the mask will penetrate better when paired with an exfoliant. 

While any sheet mask will do the job, using one specifically designed for your butt is a little more fun (plus, they'll fit better). We've rounded up the best masks for your booty that'll give new meaning to "Baby Got Back." 

1
Bawdy Galaxy Kit

amazon.com

Create a home spa day for your butt with this cheeky mask set. Ingredients like aloe help soothe, while caffeine minimizes cellulite and collagen and hyaluronic acid reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. The result? A noticeably plumper booty, says Dr. Jaliman.

available at amazon.com $32
2
Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Body Firming Sheet Mask

amazon.com

Not only is coconut oil a skin super moisturizer, but this mask also contains guarana, which has a wide range of stimulants like caffeine, theophylline, and theobromine. "It may reduce sagging, improve skin tightness, and minimize wrinkles," Dr. Jaliman tells us. For skin that looks firmer and toned, use this body mask on your bum, thighs, hips, and stomach. Go wild.

available at amazon.com $12
3
Massk Butt and Body Acne Charcoal Clay Mask

amazon.com

"Some people actually do get acne on their butt," Dr. Jaliman says. This mask, which is packed with bamboo charcoal, vitamin C, spirulina, kelp extract, and cayenne, helps to nix environmental toxins and dirt that can clog pores and dull skin. "The charcoal eliminates excess oil that could lead to blackheads and acne," she points out. Apply twice weekly for best results.

available at amazon.com $35
4
Nannette de Gaspe Beaute The Uplift Revealed: Tush

dermstore.com

It's a splurge, but you'll be one step closer to the derrière of your dreams with this five-week treatment. With tons of good-for-skin ingredients (including vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, peptides, shea butter, and olive oil), this mask moisturizes, hydrates and plumps, and blocks free radicals from the body to prevent early signs of aging and maintain youthful-looking skin. You have to leave the mask on for an hour, so be sure to have a good book on hand or binge-worthy TV show ready on Netflix.

available at dermstore.com $175
