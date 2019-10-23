Despite what you might believe, it turns out your nightly retinol treatment doesn’t need to: a) irritate your skin or b) come with a super expensive price tag. In fact, Busy Philipps just revealed she’s ‘obsessed’ with the perfect $30 product that meets both of these qualifications: Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Facial Moisturizer ($30, walmart.com).

The former Freaks and Geeks star filmed her entire nighttime skincare routine for Vogue, including her nightly application of Olay’s hydrating retinol-powered moisturizer. She shared that after trying different kinds of retinoids over the years, this fragrance-free moisturizer is her current top pick.

“I just feel like it’s amazing because it’s smoothing and does all the things you want from a retinol, but it doesn’t make my skin red, and flaky, and irritated, and annoyed,” says Philipps. “I actually, really love it.”

Unlike other retinol treatments, this budget-friendly moisturizer was specially formulated with a low dosage of both retinol and retinyl-propionate that’s safe to use daily. That means you’re consistently stimulating the renewal of skin cells to reveal a fresh complexion—and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The water-based formula is also packed with the B3-derivative niacinamide. The potent antioxidant has a long list of benefits like helping to tighten your pores, fight signs of aging, lighten up dark spots, and even reduce acne. While Philipps says she applies the moisturizer at night and vitamin C serum every morning, dermatologists do not recommend using niacinamide with vitamin C.

“Niacinamide turns into niacin when mixed with vitamin C," Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist previously told Health. "Although not harmful, niacin is a substance that can cause short-term effects such as skin redness and tingling in people with sensitive skin.”

While you might have to skip your daily dose of vitamin C, this oil-free moisturizer will keep your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours while still delivering an effective dose of anti-aging ingredients. Plus, you’ll love that the formula skips potentially irritating additions like dyes and fragrances, making it a safer pick for sensitive skin.

Of course, Philipps isn’t the only person giving Olay Regenerist moisturizer a little bit of love—even though she is an Olay spokesperson. It also has over 1,000 positive reviews on Walmart from happy testers that tried out the product as part of Olay’s research.

All things considered, we’re not too surprised Philips liberally applies this moisturizer everywhere—including the tips of her ears. In fact, the actress loves Olay’s new retinol line so much, she also uses the matching Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream ($29; walmart.com). Unfortunately, the next step in her skincare routine includes a much pricier product: the REFA Carat Face Roller ($220; nordstrom.com). Celebrities—they’re just like us, until they’re not!

Thankfully, Philipp’s new go-to is super affordable at Walmart. You’ll just have to add another $5 to your cart to qualify for the free two-day delivery—but that shouldn’t be *too* hard.

