Anyone who follows Busy Philipps on Instagram knows that she is nothing if not honest and incredibly relatable. Fans turn to her social media for candid commentary about her life, song recommendations, and motivational (sometimes hilarious) videos of her regular workouts at LEKFIT. So it should come as no surprise that among the slew of celebrity Instagram Stories documenting beauty preparations for the 2020 Golden Globes on January 5, Philipps shed light on a genius product we didn’t even know we needed until now: anti-boob sweat spray.

The actress and former talk show host included an image on her Instagram Story of MegaBabe’s Bust Dust Anti-Boob Sweat Spray ($22; amazon.com). As the name suggests, it’s a fine powder designed to prevent boob sweat and the pesky stains that can come along with it—a solution to a relatable problem only Busy Philipps would proudly post about pre-award show.

The 100 percent natural powder is made without talc or parabens. Instead, its formula includes lavender and chamomile to soothe skin as it fights bacteria. Plus, the bottle features a non-aerosol applicator so you can apply the product directly to your skin using as much or as little as you’d like without making a mess. All you have to do is shake it up, then spray around your cleavage or directly into your bra before getting dressed.

In case the fact that Philipps used Bust Dust to perfect her Golden Globes look (which was stunning, by the way) isn’t enough, plenty of Amazon shoppers are also fans of the boob sweat powder.

“Bust Dust has become a staple in my everyday routine. THIS STUFF WORKS! It's helped me survive big boobs in Phoenix summer heat,” one reviewer wrote.

Even previous doubters of the product were impressed: “This stuff works! I was skeptical, but had to try. I will be ordering some for every woman in my life!”

Whether you’re attending an award show a la Busy Philipps, going on a first date, or braving a hot summer’s day, this celebrity-approved boob sweat powder will keep you comfy and dry. Grab a bottle from Amazon to try it out for yourself.

To buy: MegaBabe Bust Dust Anti-Boob Sweat Spray, $22; amazon.com

