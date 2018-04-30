How to Get the Glowiest Wedding Day Skin, According to Experts

"I'm hooked on Deciem's The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid ($7; sephora.com), The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane ($15; amazon.com), and The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA ($6; sephora.com) which I use in that order a.m. and p.m., and then top with the NIOD Photography Fluid ($30; niod.com) in the morning only under makeup. I've never gotten so many compliments on my skin. This is a super hydrating and glowing combo. What's amazing for brides is that all of the Deciem brands are so affordable, you can start using them the year up to your wedding, replace as needed, and not have to worry about the cost while other wedding expenses are piling up. Plus, they're travel size so you don't have to get off your regimen for bachelorette and other wedding-related travel."

—Rachel Jo Silver, founder of Love Stories TV, a website where you can watch real wedding videos