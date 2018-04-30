How to Get the Glowiest Wedding Day Skin, According to Experts

With all eyes on the bride, glowing skin is a must. Here's how to prep skin for your big day.
Weddings are stressful, but your skin should be the least of your worries. That's why we put in the work for you: We went to the pros to get their recommended tips so you can have your best possible skin on your special day. Here, a few products and treatments to consider incorporating into your wedding beauty prep.
1
Find products that work
"I'm hooked on Deciem's The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid ($7; sephora.com), The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane ($15; amazon.com), and The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA ($6; sephora.com) which I use in that order a.m. and p.m., and then top with the NIOD Photography Fluid ($30; niod.com) in the morning only under makeup. I've never gotten so many compliments on my skin. This is a super hydrating and glowing combo. What's amazing for brides is that all of the Deciem brands are so affordable, you can start using them the year up to your wedding, replace as needed, and not have to worry about the cost while other wedding expenses are piling up. Plus, they're travel size so you don't have to get off your regimen for bachelorette and other wedding-related travel."
—Rachel Jo Silver, founder of Love Stories TV, a website where you can watch real wedding videos
2
Include powerful ingredients for real results
"Finding a retinoid that you can tolerate and use consistently without irritation is important for cellular turnover and collagen production. Revision Skincare Retinol Complete 1.0 is one of my favorites! Cut a half pump of their DEJ Face Cream ($140; amazon.com) with a half pump of the Retinol Complete to help the skin ease into daily retinoid use. Daily vitamin C use is vital in protecting the skin from free radicals and establishing that brighter skin we are all working towards. Try Revision Skincare Vitamin C Lotion 30% ($119; amazon.com) for glowing results."
—Karee Hays, owner and master aesthetician at Karee Hays Esthetics in Nashville, Tennessee
3
Get a facial
"Brides usually come to see me two or three days before their big day for a HydraFacial. It delivers gentle exfoliation and hydrates skin with an infusion of effective ingredients to give a healthy glow. The facial also helps makeup go on smoothly, so brides look extra luminous in photos. If you're looking for products to enhance your glow the day of, try NEOCUTIS Lumiere Bio-Restorative Eye Cream and NEOCUTIS Journee Bio-Restorative Day Cream Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen with SPF 30 ($189; dermstore.com)."
—Graceanne Svendsen, celebrity facialist at Shafer Plastic Surgery in New York City
4
Give collagen a try
"Many of the modalities we utilize in aesthetic rejuvenation here harness the natural power of the body to stimulate and create new fresh skin cells, repair damage, and naturally boost collagen. Certain brides come in and mention they have a plunging neckline, so now is the time to address the sun damage on her chest. Or a backless dress, and with her increased fitness routine, she has now been suffering from back breakout. According to the bride's concerns, we will map out a detailed plan. In order to protect and enhance the professional treatments done in the office, we provide a detailed morning and evening skincare regimen and certain at-home recommendations, such as collagen supplementation. Neocell Super Collagen Powder is a great way to add collagen and protein to your smoothies and baking."
—Julie Russak, MD, dermatologist and founder of Russak Dermatology Clinic and Russak+ Aesthetic Center in New York City
5
Get tech-y with a microcurrent facial
"You can see an esthetician for microcurrent therapy. It is a great pre-wedding treatment to tone, tighten, and lift. Microcurrent works by stimulating your facial muscles underneath the skin. It helps to improve the facial contour, tone the skin, and reduce wrinkles to help you look your best on your wedding day!"
—Shani Darden, celebrity esthetician in Los Angeles and a Garnier brand ambassador
Our pick: For an at-home option, we recommend the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device.
6
Light it up with LED
"I recommend LED light to brighten skin and smooth skin texture. The good thing about LED light is that there is not skin contact, and the light doesn’t cause any burns or skin damage. It’s virtually painless and for some, the colors are very relaxing. It works by emitting infrared lights (causing heat) in different wavelengths and spectrums which have different skincare benefits. Amber stimulates collagen and elastin, red is most commonly used to promote circulation. The white light penetrates the deepest and works to tighten and reduce inflammation. Lastly, the blue light kills bacteria. LEDs send these light waves deep into the skin to trigger natural intracellular reactions. Your skin responds to the wavelengths depending on what light wave you shine at it."
—Dendy Engelman, MD, a cosmetic dermatologist based in New York City
Our pick: Get results at home with the Skin Inc. Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light.
7
Find a serum you can stick with
"My go-to way to achieve glowing skin for your big day is to start using a serum that packs a punch a few weeks before. Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum is my favorite. It evens out skin tone, brightens, and plumps fine lines all in one."
—Carrie LaMarca, a celebrity makeup artist based in New York City