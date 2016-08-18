4 Beauty Products Brazilian Women Swear By

These cosmetics may still be flying under the radar in the United States, but Brazilian women know they're tops for anti-aging, hair repair, and more.
Brazil has more to offer than just breathtaking beaches, the 2016 Olympics, and Gisele Bündchen. This country is also home to some of the best and most underrated beauty brands. In honor of the Rio Olympics drawing to a close, we spoke to Heela Yang, CEO and co-founder of Sol de Janeiro to find out about some of the country’s hidden gems. Regarding Brazilian beauty, she had this to say: "It’s all about confidence, a beautiful smile and flaunting your best assets. I’m always enamored by how Brazilian women love pampering themselves to look and feel their best—it’s a cultural obsession."
1
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Not only does this super-hydrating moisturizer smell delish, it also may help reduce the appearance of cellulite. One of the main ingredients is guarana, which contains more than twice the amount of caffeine as coffee, which helps plump and tighten skin. To top it off, the cream also contains mica particles, which give skin a stunning sheen—no oiling on the beach required!
2
Natura Brazil Watercolor Collection Moisturizing Lipstick SPF 8 Color Pink 17
Natura is the number-one cosmetics manufacturer in Brazil and offers everything from sunscreen to lipstick. The brand is a one-stop shop for all beauty needs, and is conveniently sold on Amazon. This lipstick in particular is a flattering pink shade that delivers moisture.
3
Novex Brazilian Keratin Leave In Conditioner
All the time spent in the sun and the all-around hot climate can do a number on hair. That’s where this product comes in. Ever hear of a Brazilian blowout? This conditioner helps you fake that look without the treatment. Spritz it on to protect strands and boost silky smoothness.
4
O Boticário fragrances
The brand name comes from the word "pharmacist," and originated with personal care items such as cream and shampoo, transitioning soon after to the go-to perfume. With scents for men, women, and even children, O Boticário has become a mainstay in Brazilian beauty routines. Our top pick for fall: Linha Coffee Boticario, a coffee-inspired scent that contains hints of vanilla, sandalwood, and jasmine.