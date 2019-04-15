We've all tried to find the best deals on the latest beauty trends, but a deal for microblading—a procedure Jami Ledbetter had been dying to try—recently turned into a nightmare.

Ledbetter, of Kansas City, Missouri, was given a Groupon gift for a microblading treatment in November 2018 from her daughters, who thought it would be the perfect gift for their mother, since she was born without eyebrows.

Microblading is a procedure where a technician tattoos someone’s eyebrows with tiny needles. The technique can help make existing brows look fuller and thicker. But what started as a thoughtful gift soon took a turn for the worse, as first reported by Fox 4 Kansas City.

When Ledbetter looked in the mirror after the procedure, she saw two botched eyebrows. “I would never wish this on my worst enemy,” she told Fox. “What it’s done to my self-confidence, it’s been hard.”

Ledbetter said she was so embarrassed by her appearance that she hid in her home. She tried to cover up her eyebrows with makeup but was unsuccessful. She then tried going to another technician who claimed she could camouflage Ledbetter's botched brows, but after weeks of work, Ledbetter's eyebrows were looking worse and getting increasingly painful.

“I was devastated,” she told Fox. “I was even dating a guy and he stopped dating me at that point.”

Owner of Spot On Beauty and licensed tattoo artist Kara Gutierrez told Fox that Ledbetter's experience was the worst microblading incident she has ever seen. Gutierrez has been working with Ledbetter to correct her eyebrow catastrophe using a pigment-lightening solution.

Gutierrez is pushing for regulation of microblading so that more women don't end up like Ledbetter. “Nobody’s governing this,” she told Fox. “No one is saying, 'This is the right way. This is the wrong way.'”

In the meantime, Gutierrez and Ledbetter caution women to do their research and find reputable, experienced technicians to perform microblading and other similar procedures. Ledbetter hopes her story can serve as a cautionary tale for others. “If I would have known it was going to turn out like this, I probably would’ve never done it at all,” she told Fox.

