These Are the 6 Best Skincare Products for Your Body of 2018

Here are our top picks for this year's best beauty products for your body.

September 11, 2018

It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Below, our top picks for the best hair products of 2018.

1
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Mousse in Medium

This green-tinted self-tanner neutralizes ruddiness and leaves you with a flawless glow.

2
Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant

Aluminum-free, this solid contains antifungal coconut to prevent stinky bacteria and is rose-scented.

3
St. Ives Revitalizing Acai, Blueberry & Chia Seed Oil Body Wash

You’ll notice your skin is softer after using this thanks to the chia-seed oil, and it smells like a smoothie!

4
Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer with Restoring Argan Oil

Stick this lotion in the shower, apply to wet skin: easy moisturizing!

5
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Sport Activewear Lotion Sunscreen

This trusted SPF has sweat-absorbing properties.

6
Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Pomegranate Seeds and Shea Butter

Silica buffs away dead skin while shea butter nourishes.

