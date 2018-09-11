These Are the 6 Best Skincare Products for Your Body of 2018

Here are our top picks for this year's best beauty products for your body.
It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Below, our top picks for the best hair products of 2018.
1
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Mousse in Medium
This green-tinted self-tanner neutralizes ruddiness and leaves you with a flawless glow.
2
Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant
Aluminum-free, this solid contains antifungal coconut to prevent stinky bacteria and is rose-scented.
3
St. Ives Revitalizing Acai, Blueberry & Chia Seed Oil Body Wash
You’ll notice your skin is softer after using this thanks to the chia-seed oil, and it smells like a smoothie!
4
Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer with Restoring Argan Oil
Stick this lotion in the shower, apply to wet skin: easy moisturizing!
5
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Sport Activewear Lotion Sunscreen
This trusted SPF has sweat-absorbing properties.
6
Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Pomegranate Seeds and Shea Butter
Silica buffs away dead skin while shea butter nourishes.