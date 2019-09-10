These Are the 6 Best Skincare Products for Your Body of 2018

Here are our top picks for this year's best beauty products for your body.
It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your face, top hair products, best nail products, and best makeup.
For the 20th anniversary of Health’s Beauty Awards, we wanted to make sure we were including the body skincare products that our beauty editors love most. From a self-tanning mousse that has built-in color correcting properties for the girl who loves to glow, to an aluminum-free natural deodorant that actually works, these are the must-have body products you’ll want to get your hands on, stat.
1
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Mousse in Medium
2
Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant
Aluminum-free, this solid contains antifungal coconut to prevent stinky bacteria and is rose-scented.
3
St. Ives Revitalizing Acai, Blueberry & Chia Seed Oil Body Wash
You’ll notice your skin is softer after using this thanks to the chia-seed oil, and it smells like a smoothie!
4
Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer with Restoring Argan Oil
5
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Sport Activewear Lotion Sunscreen
This trusted SPF has sweat-absorbing properties.
6
Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Pomegranate Seeds and Shea Butter
Silica buffs away dead skin while shea butter nourishes.