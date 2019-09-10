These Are the 6 Best Skincare Products for Your Body of 2018

It’s our 20th annual Beauty Awards! We tested hundreds of brand-new products (tough job, we know!) to find the following gems that have the science to really make a difference. Want more winning beauty products? Here are our top skincare picks for your face, top hair products, best nail products, and best makeup.

For the 20th anniversary of Health’s Beauty Awards, we wanted to make sure we were including the body skincare products that our beauty editors love most. From a self-tanning mousse that has built-in color correcting properties for the girl who loves to glow, to an aluminum-free natural deodorant that actually works, these are the must-have body products you’ll want to get your hands on, stat.