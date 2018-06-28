The Best Body Scrubs for Super Smooth Skin

Polish off your summer bod with one of these derm-approved exfoliators.
Here’s a fun fact: We lose around 50 million skin cells a day, says Mona Gohara, MD, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University. But don’t be alarmed—it’s actually a good thing! Our body naturally removes cells so it can regenerate and produce fresh new ones. But if you have ever had dry, flaky skin before, you already know that dead skin tends to linger and sometimes a good scrubbing is in order—especially if you want to brighten dullness and allow your skin to soak up other products, says Dr. Gohara. And we’re not just talking about your face here.
It’s pretty ironic how, when it comes to skincare, we focus most of our efforts and money pampering our faces, when in reality, that only accounts for 10% (or less!) of the entire epidermis—it’s no doubt that skin below the neck tends to get the short end of the stick. But all skin is skin, and even your rear needs a little lovin’.
With summer upon us, it’s ever so important to turn the attention to your body and treat it with proper exfoliation twice a week, says Jessica Weiser, MD, a dermatologist at New York Dermatology Group in New York City. "Thick skin can generally tolerate exfoliation 2-3 times a week,” she says. "Whereas sensitive, easily-irritated, or dry skin may not be able to tolerate exfoliation, or just once a week." If you have eczema or are prone to sensitivity, pay special attention to what you exfoliate with—some formulas can cause burning, irritation, and potentially exacerbate your situation. Here, a body scrub for all of your skin concerns.
1
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
"Sensitive skin should avoid chemical exfoliants and opt for fine powders (instead of grainy scrubs) like this one, which contains very fine sugar granules," says Dr. Weiser. It also contains rose, which soothes skin while coconut oil hydrates to balance any irritation that may occur from the physical exfoliation.
2
Dove Body Polish Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk
Remember when exfoliators used to be packed with those plastic-like microbeads? Turns out, those particles not only hurt the environment, but your skin too. "This hydrating option uses hydrated silica derived from natural sources,” says Dr. Chwalek. “It exfoliates skin without drying it and it’s enriched with shea butter and macadamia seed oil, which helps moisturize.” The best part? The gentle formula is great for all skin types.
3
Cane + Austin Face & Body Retexture Scrub
Body acne is totally a thing—but not for long! The trifecta of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and micro scrubbers make this one a chemical-and-physical dynamic duo.
4
Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub
“Coffee scrubs help improve blood circulation and the appearance of cellulite,” says Jennifer Chwalek, MD, a dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City. What’s more, this one is also packed with almond oil to soothe and hydrate the skin surface, adds Dr. Weiser. Disclaimer: It falls on the scrubbier side, making it best for skin that can tolerate some tough exfoliation, especially for people with keratosis pilaris or excessively dry skin.
5
SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Body Scrub
When it comes to caring for your skin, why stop at exfoliation? This charcoal-based formula seeps deep into pores to absorb excess oil and impurities. The result? Squeaky clean, ultra soft skin.
6
Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub
Rub this grainy goodness all over your body and you’ll feel like you just stepped out of the spa. The luxurious multi-particle exfoliating blend is powerful enough to slough away dead skin cells, while argan oil leaves skin supple and smooth.
7
Caudalíe Crushed Cabernet Scrub
Turns out, grapes are high in antioxidants, making them your new go-to for all of your anti-aging concerns. Chock-full of crushed grape seeds and six organic essential oils, this scrub will leave skin feeling great and looking even better.
8
Beautycounter Sugar Body Scrub in Lemongrass
Not only does this natural option smell divine, it’s made with primrose to help soothe skin, says Dr. Gohara. It’s also loaded with a blend of sugar and sweet almond, apricot kernel, and sunflower oils to banish every last trace of flaky skin.