The Best Body Scrubs for Super Smooth Skin

Here’s a fun fact: We lose around 50 million skin cells a day, says Mona Gohara, MD, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University. But don’t be alarmed—it’s actually a good thing! Our body naturally removes cells so it can regenerate and produce fresh new ones. But if you have ever had dry, flaky skin before, you already know that dead skin tends to linger and sometimes a good scrubbing is in order—especially if you want to brighten dullness and allow your skin to soak up other products, says Dr. Gohara. And we’re not just talking about your face here.

It’s pretty ironic how, when it comes to skincare, we focus most of our efforts and money pampering our faces, when in reality, that only accounts for 10% (or less!) of the entire epidermis—it’s no doubt that skin below the neck tends to get the short end of the stick. But all skin is skin, and even your rear needs a little lovin’.

With summer upon us, it’s ever so important to turn the attention to your body and treat it with proper exfoliation twice a week, says Jessica Weiser, MD, a dermatologist at New York Dermatology Group in New York City. "Thick skin can generally tolerate exfoliation 2-3 times a week,” she says. "Whereas sensitive, easily-irritated, or dry skin may not be able to tolerate exfoliation, or just once a week." If you have eczema or are prone to sensitivity, pay special attention to what you exfoliate with—some formulas can cause burning, irritation, and potentially exacerbate your situation. Here, a body scrub for all of your skin concerns.