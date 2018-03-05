The Full-Body Mask Beyonce's Makeup Artist Used for an All-Over Oscars Glow

If you're like most women, you take care of your face to keep your skin looking smooth and bright. But when was the last time you took a moment to care for the skin on the rest of your body?

If you're after glossier skin and a healthy, youthful glow, the new body mask Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Body Buff can help get you there. Sir John (the makeup artist who glams up Beyoncé) used it to prep his clients for the Oscars.

In an Instagram photo posted before the Oscars got underway, Sir John wore the mask and wrote in the caption, "I just went through a ton of this product on my girls. It’s a mask and scrub that makes your skin into the perfect glowing canvas. It’s my secret to giving them that Oscar-worthy skin." The mask will be for sale at Sephora on March 13th.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Body Buff

The brand, well known for their Brazilian Bum Bum cream, has a cult following; they're all about sensuality inspired by the beaches of Brazil. The body mask, which is being marketed as a "smoothing scrub ‘n mask for touch me now Brazilian skin," fits right into their portfolio.

It's the perfect first step in a solid beach body beauty routine. Formulated with Amazonian clay to purify and crushed Brazilian quartz to exfoliate, it works to draw out impurities and polish skin, and it can be used on wet or dry skin.

Brazilian Body Buff is gentle enough to use everyday, and users can concentrate on areas that are prone to roughness, like the knees and elbows. For a truly decadent experience (the salted caramel and pistachio fragrance is addictive), slather it on your entire body from the chest down and rinse off after 15 minutes. Or try it before using a self tanner for an even-toned allover glow.