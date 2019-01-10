This Blush Bomb Makeup Look Will Have Your Skin Glowing Even on Dry Winter Days

We’ll do just about anything to get a radiant complexion. While a solid skincare routine can take you pretty far, we have a makeup trick that will have your skin glowing in minutes. Shimmery eyeshadow? Check. Warm blush tones? Well, that’s what this tutorial is all about.

This blush bomb makeup look is the sun-kissed cheat you need for dry winter days. Debut your faux post-resort glow at the office and for your dinner date. It’s a super wearable look that says casual, professional, and stunning at the same time.

Check out the video above for the ultimate makeup hack to swap dry, lifeless winter skin for cheeks and eyes that really glow.

RELATED: Glitter Eyeshadow Is the Fun and Flirty Trend You'll Want to Try

1. Apply brown eyeshadow fully to your lids.

2. Layer pink shadow in the middle of your eyelid.

3. Blend nude eyeshadow from your inner eye to the crease.

4. Add red shadow to the outer crease of your eye.

5. Swipe on mascara.

6. Create a “C” shape with your blush, sweeping from the cheek to the brow bone.

7. Bring the pink color from your eyes to your cheeks, blending with a brush.

8. Smooth on highlighter, gently tapping it into the high cheekbone with your finger.

9. Pencil on eyeliner.

10. Complete the look with a bold red lip.