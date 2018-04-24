You’ve Never Heard of This Blue Skin Care Ingredient—But It’s an Acne-Fighting Secret Weapon

This oil—yes, an oil—can help reduce redness, inflammation, and even erase blemishes. Intriguing, eh? Here’s everything you need to know about blue tansy, plus the best products that include the superhero ingredient.
Breakouts, dryness, bug bites—sometimes your skin just needs to chill out. But when it comes to relieving flare-ups, finding the right treatment is no easy task. If you're trying to soothe irritation—whether it's blemishes or windburn—and simultaneously fight signs of aging, there's one powerful ingredient you should have in your skincare arsenal: blue tansy.
Thanks to its striking hue, there’s a good chance you’ve already noticed blue tansy products on store shelves. Beyond being pleasant to the eye, though, the bright shade is one reason why the ingredient is so impressive. "The essential oil’s gorgeous, deep indigo color reveals itself only upon distillation, where it naturally produces a component called chamazulene," explains Michelle Gilbert, a holistic aromatherapist based in Cleveland, Ohio. "It’s this very transformation that gives us much of its therapeutic benefit."
Blue tansy is a potent anti-inflammatory that helps reduce the appearance of redness and settle irritation, explains Patricia Wexler, MD, a New York City dermatologist. A natural multitasker, this calming essential oil can help mitigate various skin concerns, she says, including eczema and acne.
"Its cooling, calming nature is a terrific support for angry, irritated conditions," adds Gilbert, explaining that since it's packed with antioxidants, it's also a good choice for mature skin.
Here, our favorite blue tansy skincare products to help you tap into the ingredient's powerful benefits.
1
May Lindstrom Blue Cocoon
This waterless balm melts into skin immediately upon contact. It may be pricey, but a little bit really goes a long way—you only need a half-pea amount for your entire face. "It can be used for eyes and lips as well,” says Dr. Wexler. Use it as a spot treatment or all over. Either way, you’ll be left glowing.
2
Kahina Giving Beauty Oil Cleanser
Opt for this comforting cleanser when your skin needs a little TLC. A combo of anti-inflammatory and antibacterial blue tansy and turmeric will help wash away pesky breakouts.
3
Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Resurfacing Clarity Mask
Use a calming, clarifying mask once a week, says Gilbert. This one combines a handful of natural ingredients to treat and soothe congested skin—white willow bark, papaya, and pineapple gently exfoliate while aloe leaf unclogs pores.
4
Nazan Schnapp Celestine Balancing & Calming Azulene Rich Face Oil
This hydrating triple threat works as an oil, serum, and moisturizer in-one. Apply a few drops after cleansing in the AM and PM—your skin will soak it right up.
5
Sunday Riley Tranquility Cleansing Balm
Let’s face it—scrubbing and rubbing can take a serious toll on your skin. Instead, opt for a gentle, caring cleanser. "Sugar-based cleansers (like this one) gently clean without striping essential oils," says Dr. Wexler. "This balm lifts dirt and impurities and washes them away." Apply and rinse with warm water, or keep it on for 20 minutes as a moisturizing mask.
6
Primally Pure Blue Tansy Beauty Cream
If you suffer from acne, the thought of moisturizer can be terrifying. This lightweight cream, however, incorporates our ingredient of the hour, which nourishes while keeping inflammation and irritation at bay without leaving behind a heavy, greasy feel.