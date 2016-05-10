7 Blotting Papers to Control Shine This Summer 

Stash a pack in your purse for mid-day touch-ups.
Looking for a quick fix for that afternoon sheen that shows up on hot and humid days? Blotting papers are the perfect solution for removing oil without having to apply a whole fresh face of makeup. These seven skin savers will help you take care of shine as soon as it strikes.
1
Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens
Not only will these papers made from Abaca tree fiber absorb oil, they’ll also supply a dose of antioxidants and antibacterial benefits, thanks to a green tea extract.
2
Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets
An oldie but goodie (and affordable!), this product will soak it all up, and leave you feeling oddly satisfied with the amount of grease and grime visible on the paper when you’re done (or maybe that’s just us).
3
Shiseido Pureness Oil-Control Blotting Paper
These powder-coated blotting papers soak up oily secretions with the absorbent mineral hydroxyapatite.
4
Tarte Not So Slick Oil-Absorbing Blotting Papers
These naturally-derived sheets leave you with a matte look and help reduce redness and inflammation with a green tea extract.
5
Beautyblender Blotterazzi
Try these reusable, washable sponges that sit pretty in a compact and eliminate shine without creating waste.
6
Live Fresh Natural Oil Absorbing Sheets
Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in the blotting papers category is made of natural ingredients that help soothe skin and give it a matte-looking finish.
7
Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Papers
These large papers made out of abaca leaf and gold flakes bring a touch of elegance to your makeup bag.