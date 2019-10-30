If I could only take one beauty item to a deserted island, it would be mascara. While it might be a completely impractical choice, I believe just one coat of mascara can completely transform your look—whether that’s pulling together a full face of makeup or simply helping you look more awake.

In fact, when I’m packing to visit my parents at home in Hawaii on an *actual* island, the first item in my makeup bag is always Blinc’s Amplified Tubing Mascara ($26; amazon.com) followed by a sunscreen with at least 50 SPF. Yes, the mascara is *above* SPF on my list of priorities—don’t tell my derm!

Even though I herald Buxom’s Lash Volumizing Mascara as my holy-grail mascara for everyday use, Blinc’s mascara becomes my tried-and-true the moment I arrive in the humid climates of Oahu. I consider Buxom's formula perfect in every single way, but it will never survive a quick swim in the ocean or a super sweaty hike in a humid climate. Plus, when I'm home I finally have time to binge my favorite sad movies—I *really* am an emotional pisces—and this is the only mascara that holds up.

Unfortunately, finding a waterproof mascara that stays on through a variety of activities—but still leaves your eyelashes looking impeccably long and luscious without clumping—can be a struggle. That’s why I was so impressed with Blinc’s tubing formula from my very first swipe. It creates tiny, water-resistant tubes around your lashes rather than coating them in formula.

The result is spectacularly amplified and curled lashes that won’t wash away the minute you jump in the ocean. I love that I can partake in Hawaii’s active lifestyle without fear of developing racoon eyes—from standup paddle-boarding to waterfall hikes.

This waterproof mascara is also a phenomenal pick if you need a formula that can actually survive a good sob. In fact, this was my go-to mascara when recently watching the new Amazon series Modern Love. It’s a real tearjerker—but you’d never know thanks to my perfectly intact mascara. Seriously, the tiny tubes even stay in place if you forget that you’re wearing mascara and aggressively rub your eyes—whether that’s after crying, sweating, or getting teary-eyed from allergies.

Despite a cement-like hold on your lashes, Blinc’s tubing mascara can easily be removed with a combination of warm water and light pressure. The warm water neutralizes the bonds used to create the tube, while pressure gently strips the tubes away from the lashes. Unlike other waterproof mascaras, the flake-proof formula won’t require a heavy-duty makeup remover or painful tugging to take off.

While the original formula is vegan, I prefer the brand’s amplified option that’s made with beeswax. It’s extra buildable and can be manipulated for up to 90 seconds after the initial application, which ensures I can always get the va-va-voom lashes I love with the water-resistant benefits I prefer in a beachy climate.

Available in both black and dark brown, Blinc’s tubing mascara can also be applied over your favorite mascara to transfer the formula’s smudge-proof and water-resistant benefits. I personally prefer using the mascara on clean lashes, however, it’s a great way to turn your favorite mascara’s formula into a waterproof option.

Best of all, the volumizing formula was clinically tested to be non-irritating, so it’s safe for anyone who has super sensitive eyes or wears contacts. Plus, the lack of flaking ensures your eyes won’t have to deal with unexpected irritants, whether you’re on a longhaul flight or taking a killer workout class.

Of course, I’m not the only person completely obsessed with this formula. One five-star reviewer raved it was the first mascara they could actually use with eye cream, while another called it “the only mascara that I will use” thanks to zero flaking or smudging.

For me, the fact that I can get the big, voluminous lashes I love with a waterproof formula is reason enough to splurge on this mascara. Between my adoration of mascara and my home base in Hawaii, I’ve tried countless water-resistant formulas over the past decade—and I can confidently call this the best waterproof mascara I’ve found.

