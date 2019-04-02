Blake Lively Just Revealed the Exact Beauty Products She Uses Every Day

Blake Lively not only serves total inspiration for our wardrobes (chic pantsuits, anyone?) but also for our daily makeup look (hello, natural glow!). And if you're blonde, you've probably shown a picture of the star to your colorist, trying to mimic her gold, Rapunzel-like mane. Hey, we don't blame you.

Luckily for us, the 31-year-old mom and actress recently shared her personal beauty collection on her Instagram Story, posting three photos of her impressive (and newly tidied) makeup drawer. Her stash includes foundation, highlighters, serums, lip products galore, and even an affordable drugstore facial sunscreen.

"When you organize once, then gotta share with the world," Lively captioned her post, labeling each product with its corresponding brand.

Image zoom Blake Lively/Instagram

Looking at her collection, it's obvious that Lively is a fan of British makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury. We also couldn't help but notice that she sticks to a single tube of mascara, the cult favorite Diorshow. When it comes to her infamous wavy tresses, Lively keeps one hair product readily available in her drawer: Kerastase Resistance Volumifique Mousse, which explains her shiny, voluminous locks.

While we're not surprised that Lively's beauty haul includes pricier options like La Mer, By Terry, and Christian Louboutin, we didn't expect to see more affordable brands like Burt's Bees, Cerave, Stila, Urban Decay, and Essie as well.

Wondering which beauty products Lively uses on the reg? Here's everything we spotted in her stash.

• Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation ($46; sephora.com)

• Georgio Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer ($62; sephora.com)

• Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter ($44; sephora.com)

• Stila Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream ($25; amazon.com)

• By Terry Cellularose Brightening CC Lumi-Serum ($91; dermstore.com)

• Caudalie Paris Beauty Elixir ($16; amazon.com)

• Burt's Bees Lip Balm ($6 for 2-pack; amazon.com)

• Georgia Armani Beauty Rouge D'Armani Matte Lipstick ($38; sephora.com)

• Christian Louboutin Velvet Matte Lip Colour ($90; sephora.com)

• Diorshow Mascara ($30; sephora.com)

• Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler ($19; amazon.com)

• CeraVe Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 50 ($15; amazon.com)

• Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant in Vanilla Lavender ($13; amazon.com)

• Essie Nail Polish ($9; ulta.com)

• Blonde Bobby Pins ($7; amazon.com)

• Kerastase Resistance Volumifique Mousse ($80; amazon.com)

