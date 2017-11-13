All Your Favorite Beauty Products Are on Sale Right Now—These Are the Best Deals

Black Friday may not be until next week, but we're already seeing some huge sales popping up at our favorite retailers. Even better, many of our all-time favorite beauty products are seriously discounted right now, from styling tools to holiday party-worthy makeup to skincare essentials. Here, the best new beauty sales not to be missed—you can thank us later.

HSN

We'll be checking HSN.com every day this week. From now through Sunday, a new beauty deal will launch every 24 hours. Today, save $10 on Benefit Best of Benefit 3-Piece Set ($39.90; hsn.com) and Benefit Benebalm Bogos ($18; hsn.com). On Tuesday, Smashbox Full Look Set ($39; hsn.com) and Michael Todd Sonicblend with Flat Top Brush ($55; hsn.com); on Wednesday, Cargo Holiday Set ($15; hsn.com) and Winky Lux Glimmer + Flower Balm Duo ($19; hsn.com); on Thursday, FHI Color Festival Styling Iron ($59; hsn.com) and Wet Brush Pop and Fold Metallics 3PK ($18; hsn.com); on Friday, Too Faced Chocolate Bar Duo ($59; hsn.com) and Smith & Cult Nail and Lip Duo + Bag ($22; hsn.com); on Saturday, Korres Ultimate Rose Bath & Body Kit ($22; hsn.com) and Elizabeth Arden Prevage Perfect Partners 3-piece Set ($69; hsn.com); and on Sunday, Lorac Blush and Highlighter Duo ($19; hsn.com) and Beautyblender All About Face Set ($29; hsn.com).

Saks Off Fifth

Saks Off Fifth always has great deals, and the holiday season is no exception. From 11/15/17 through 11/20/17, shoppers can take an extra 40% off their purchase using the code HOLIDAY17, plus an additional $20 off using code SPOTIT from 11/15/17 through 11/17/17. You can also nab an extra 20% off using the code 48HOURS on 11/20/17 and 11/21/17.

For their official Black Friday sale, you’ll be able to take an extra 50% off top deals with the code HOLIDAY17, valid 11/21/17 through 11/26/17. These are some serious savings, and now is this the perfect time to splurge on luxury beauty favorites. Our top picks: Burberry Brit For Her ($40; 56% off at saksoff5th.com), KORRES Advanced Brightening Deluxe Wild Rose Trio Skincare Set ($20; 31% off at saksoff5th.com), and Bliss Well Lit Serum Illuminating Fluid ($8; 71% off at saksoff5th.com).

Amazon

Amazon will no doubt be offering more and more deals as Black Friday nears, but you should take advantage of their current promotion to get 20% off the popular Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balms with code 20BURTSBEES ($7 with discount; amazon.com), valid now through 11/25/17.

Sally Beauty

From 11/24/17 until 11/26/17, Sally Beauty shoppers can get 30% off orders $50 and over using the code 888036. This is a great time to invest in new styling tools; we've got our eye on the Hot Shot Tools Bee Blown Away Dryer ($70; sallybeauty.com) and Plugged In Pink Curling Iron ($27; sallybeauty.com).

Lord & Taylor

If you’re a Lancôme lover, you’re in luck—Lord & Taylor is giving you a free seven-piece gift and your choice of three additional beauty essentials with any $70 Lancôme purchase from now until 11/27/17. We recommend adding their Comforting Rehydrating Toner ($46; lordandtaylor.com) and Bienfait Multi-Vital Kit ($79; lordandtaylor.com) to your cart.

Dermstore

Dermstore is one our go-to for skincare, and they have some rare deals at the moment. Our top picks: La Roche-Posay Lipikar Body Milk ($32; dermstore.com) and Stila Aqua Glow Serum Foundation ($36; dermstore.com).

Sephora

If you're a Beauty Insider, Sephora's Beauty Insider event is still going on until 11/15/17 with 20% off for Rouge members using code 20FORROUGE, plus 20% off for VIB members with code 20FORVIB and 15% off for Beauty Insiders with code INSIDER15.

Treat yourself to some new beauty goodies or stock up on the essentials before these deals are gone!