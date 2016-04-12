Birchbox Launches Ingredient-Conscious Products for Earth Month

Birchboxâone of our favorite subscription servicesâis celebrating Earth Month by bringingÂ natural beauty products to your front door. For starters, they're re-launching theÂ Ingredient ConsciousÂ category on their site, which features hair and beauty products that lack chemicalsÂ like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and petrochemicals. In this section,Â you'll find full-sized moisturizers, lip balm, conditioning masks and more that are not only great for your body, but also easy on the environment.

If you preferÂ getting a varietyÂ of curated goodies, Birchbox isÂ also offeringÂ an exclusive New Naturals BoxÂ for $59 this month. In the box, you'll find favorites from their Ingredient Conscious section, including a creme highlighter stick, mascara, lip shine, makeup bag, acetone-free nail polish remover, resurfacing mask, body serum, hydrating mix, and lip gloss. This samplerÂ is the perfect option if youÂ want to see whatÂ theÂ all-natural buzz is about,Â but aren'tÂ quite ready to commit to full-sized products.

Regardless if you're new to the craze or already a conscious consumer, celebrate the Earth (and yourself!) this month by with some natural beauty products. And if nothing from Birchbox suits your fancy, then check out these 18 natural products beauty experts swear by.