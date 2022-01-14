To use, apply a dab on your face in the morning or before bedtime, following serums, eye creams, and treatments. While you can certainly use this moisturizer during the day, creams, packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients like this one, are super beneficial at night because the skin has time to repair itself while you snooze, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, previously explained to Health. "You also don't have makeup or sunscreen on, so you can put on an anti-aging product and it will absorb well," she added.