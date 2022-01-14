Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Cream Plumps Fine Lines and Leaves Skin Glowing
Wrinkles and fine lines are a natural part of getting older. While developing these pesky lines is inevitable, having a solid anti-aging routine can help preserve your skin's youth while improving texture and brightness. And shoppers say this anti-aging cream is packing a punch in the beauty space for hydrating, softening, and firming skin in just weeks.
The Biossance Squalane and Omega Repair Cream is enriched with squalane, which is derived from squalene (notice the slight spelling change), a fatty molecule that is found in your skin. "It maintains skin's moisture barrier and hydration, and is also an antioxidant that has anti-aging properties for neutralizing environmental damage," dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, previously told Health. Since the amount made and retained in the skin starts to decrease as you age, regular use of formulas boasting squalane can help moisturize skin, boost collagen production, fight free radical damage, and reduce the appearance of fine lines.
The cream's hydrating formula is all thanks to the combination of squalane, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, which work together to draw and retain water to the skin. Not only do they prevent moisture loss and combat dryness, but hydrated skin appears plumper and firmer, and wrinkles look smoothed and more filled in. Plus, the product has a luxuriously thick, whipped-like texture that absorbs quickly and doesn't feel greasy or oily, according to shoppers.
To use, apply a dab on your face in the morning or before bedtime, following serums, eye creams, and treatments. While you can certainly use this moisturizer during the day, creams, packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients like this one, are super beneficial at night because the skin has time to repair itself while you snooze, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, previously explained to Health. "You also don't have makeup or sunscreen on, so you can put on an anti-aging product and it will absorb well," she added.
To buy: Biossance Squalane and Omega Repair Cream, $58; biossance.com
With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, Biossance reviewers rave about the cream's formula, noting that it firms skin, minimizes fine lines, and offers a noticeable difference in hydration and moisture retention, making it a worthy investment.
One customer reported that the moisturizer is a gamechanger for wrinkles. "When I looked in the mirror, about 30 minutes after applying, I was amazed at how fantastic my skin looked! All of my fine lines and wrinkles were plumped up so much they were barely noticeable! Now, I am slowly watching my wrinkles become less and less prominent and some have disappeared completely!"
Another echoed the sentiment, "I have been using this cream for only about 3 weeks and have seen a noticeable difference in my skin. My skin is hydrated and soft and my wrinkles, especially around my forehead, [are] significantly less noticeable."
If you're after hydrated, glowing skin, one user, who has tried many high-end and drugstore products, said they're "done shopping around." They continued, "This is my ABSOLUTE favorite face cream I've ever used. And I've tried many of them! NONE compare to this! My face is soft, hydrated and dewy. It rapidly healed my dry winter skin. My husband noticed and said, "Your face is glowing!"
Even shoppers with sensitive skin have fallen in love: "I've been eyeing this cream for a while and finally bought it when they first released the jumbo size, and I'm so glad I did! I have very dry, sensitive skin and eczema, and this is one of the very few creams that actually hydrates without irritating my skin!"
But customers aren't the only fans. The squalane-packed moisturizer can also be found on the bathroom shelf of Reese Witherspoon. Even though the actress is a global ambassador for Biossance, she loves the cream for its scent-less formula: "I'm really sensitive to smells, and so that's one thing that can really put me off products, and this is just so light, and I just, I was blown away by how effective it all was considering how clean it is, as well," she previously told People
If you're ready to achieve a dewy, glowy complexion, all while reducing the appearance of fine lines, give the Biossance Squalane and Omega Repair Cream a try and watch it work its magic.
