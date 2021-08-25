This Biossance Serum Is Reese Witherspoon's Secret to Treating Dark Spots and Brightening Skin
Reese Witherspoon has never been shy about sharing her glamorous secrets, including her go-to lipstick shade and affordable must-have hair mask. And for those eager to emulate her practically effortless glow, you don't need access to a Hollywood-grade aesthetician to do it.
The actress stocks her bathroom cabinets with sustainable and clean beauty brand Biossance, which you can actually find on the shelves of some of your favorite stores, like Sephora. The good news? From now until August 30, Biossance is offering up to 25% off its best-selling skincare products during its Friends and Family Sale 2021 with code FRIEND25 at checkout. Even better? The sale includes a couple of items that Witherspoon swears by—so you can mimic her radiant complexion without breaking the bank.
For one, the Biossance's Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil is among Witherspoon's most used items, most likely thanks to moisturizing squalane, firming chios crystal oil, and anti-aging vitamin C, which helps even skin tone and texture. She previously told People that she loves its convenient travel size, and that it hydrates dry skin.
She also noted that she loves the Squalane + Omega Cream, as it's not too overpowering for those sensitive to fragrance, due to the soft, natural damascus rose petal extract. "It's not heavily perfumed as well. I'm really sensitive to smells, and so that's one thing that can really put me off products and this is just so light and I just, I was blown away by how effective it all was considering how clean it is, as well."
Another one of her holy grails, Witherspoon relies on products packed with vitamin C, like the Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, for fading dark spots and hyperpigmentation associated with aging. "I'm 45 now. My skin has totally changed. Pregnancy really changed my skin. I have some darker spots," she previously told People. Not only does it contain squalane to protect from moisture loss, but the serum also boasts vitamin C and white shiitake mushroom to minimize pigmentation, prevent new discoloration, and brighten skin for a youthful glow.
Even if your current skincare concerns don't include dark spots or dryness, the inclusion of squalane in many of Biossance's items, can greatly benefit your skin and result in an overall improvement of your complexion. "[Squalane] maintains skin's moisture barrier and hydration, and is also an antioxidant that has anti-aging properties for neutralizing environmental damage," Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology previously told Health.
While Witherspoon might be a global ambassador for Biossance now, the actress actually discovered the brand while perusing the shelves at Sephora. She told People that she had been curious about clean beauty for a while, noticed Biossance at Sephora, and started using the products on her own. "I was blown away by not only how effective they were, but also the sustainability and science built into the brand's skincare line." What's more, Witherspoon also appreciated that the company was female-led, with female scientists working on the formulas. The former Legally Blonde star has shared her praises for Biossance, crediting it on an Instagram post with helping her to achieve her healthiest skin ever.
Whether you're looking to pick up one or two beauty essentials or are overhauling your entire skincare lineup, right now is the perfect time to do it, since you can take advantage of the Friends and Family Sale from celebrity-approved Biossance. Shop Witherspoon's favorite products, as well as the brand's best-sellers below. And don't forget to use the code FRIEND25 at checkout to take 25% off the items in your cart.
