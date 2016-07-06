The Best Bikini Line Hair Removal Product You Can Buy at the Drugstore

As someone who never does at-home waxing, these strips were surprisingly easy to use. You don't have to heat them up at all, so they're ready for application right out of the box. I used the larger strips in this kit for the bikini line, but I also used the smaller ones—presumably for the face—to get harder-to-reach areas on the inner thigh or the little spots I might have missed the first time around. However, my favorite part of this kit was the post-wax wipes. These moisturizing cloths easily dissolved and removed any wax residue that got left behind (and, as a newbie, there was a lot). Plus, they helped keep away red bumps.