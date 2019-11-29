Beyonce Wore This Mascara During Her Iconic Coachella Performance—and It’s on Sale for $8 Right Now

If you thought Beyonce only allowed luxury beauty products with triple digit price tags near her skin, you might want to sit down for this. Beyonce’s makeup artist, Sir John, revealed to Refinery29 that he actually used a drugstore mascara on Beyonce for her legendary two-hour Coachella performance in 2018.

The mascara in question is the L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara ($13 for 2, was $20; amazon.com), which is also a favorite of thousands of Amazon shoppers searching for a waterproof formula that gives every lash serious length and volume. Currently on sale as part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, this popular formula is made to be long-lasting, smudge-proof, and flake-free; there’s a reason it survived Bey’s seriously iconic performance.

Despite competing against a collection of stellar mascaras in Amazon’s crowded marketplace, L’Oreal’s Lash Paradise mascara continues to be a standout to shoppers. An Amazon’s choice product for a waterproof lengthening mascara, this budget-friendly find combines a silky smooth formula that instantly volumizes lashes with a fluffy application wand (that has over 200 bristles) to coat every last lash. You’ll see noticeably bigger lashes with just one coat, though the most voluminous lashes will come from multiple coats thanks to the buildable formula.

Alongside the photographic evidence of Beyonce’s flawless makeup at Coachella, this mascara also has 2,400 perfect five-star reviews from users who call it “the world’s best mascara.” Other standout praises included “magic in a tube,” “absolutely incredible,” and “the best mascara.”

In fact, one reviewer summed up their experience with this review: “I've tried just about all drug store brand and style mascaras. I've even tried a few expensive ones from Dept stores. This L'Oréal mascara is hands down the best one I've EVER owned and I will never try another so long as they keep making this one! No clumps, makes them full with one application, and doesn't flake even in the 90 degree heat today after I sweated my butt off running around after my niece and nephew. Don't waste your money on expensive mascara when this one right here will do all that and more for a fraction of the price!”

While you can score one tube of this affordable mascara for just $8, we recommend saving big this Black Friday with the discounted two-pack for just $13. You’ll be able to channel your inner Beyonce twice as long—though we can’t guarantee it’ll improve your stage presence.

