An Eyebrow Specialist Shares Her Tricks for Getting Better Brows

Full, polished arches are in! Score the look with pointers from Hollywood brow pro Kristie Streicher.
The in-demand brow is full and low-maintenance—a dream for lazy girls. "You're always going to look best with what you have naturally, instead of arches that were plucked into submission," says Kristie Streicher, an eyebrow specialist and co-owner of Striiike, a beauty bar in Los Angeles. "Overall, it's a soft, feathery vibe that's so much more flattering than the overwaxed and overtrimmed version that used to be big."
Streicher is known for her signature "feathered brow" technique, and has tended the arches of Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt, and Adele. Here, her best tips for getting better brows, fast.
1
Grow them out
To get in on this more modern trend, you need to be hands-off. Streicher suggests going at least six to eight weeks without tweezing your brows. "Most women find it liberating to lay off the tweezers," she says. "If you've never tried it, let brows grow for a month or two so you can begin to discover their natural shape." And in the meantime, don't tweeze them at all—seriously!
2
Fill in the right way
As your brows grow out, you can start filling them in: "Everyone has a unique shape and hair density, and it's difficult to see your brow potential until you really refrain from plucking," says Streicher. She recommends concealing bare spots by using light, feathery strokes, going against the direction of hair growth to get underneath the brows.
3
Use brow mousse
When you're in a rush, try Blinc Tinted Brow Mousse. "This is a great quick-fix product," says Streicher, explaining that she thinks of brow mousse as mascara for your brows, since it fills in sparse spots and tames flyaways. "By adding volume to the fuzz that grows around and between the hairs, it gives you the illusion of natural fullness," she says.
4
Tame with brow gel
"I've been a fan of Mary Kay Brow Gel for over 10 years," says Streicher. "I challenge you to find a gel that holds as well without flaking." After filling in spots, she recommends using it to brush hairs upward for a lifted effect.
5
Hide spots with brow pencil
Conceal sparse areas with Surratt Beauty Expressioniste Brow Pencil. "This retractable and refillable pencil, which comes in four shades, has really set the bar," says Streicher. She likes that the base is substantial, so the point doesn't break and you can travel with it. "I also love that it's almost like a powder and requires less blending than a waxy pencil."