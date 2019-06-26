7 Zinc Oxide Sunscreens, Recommended by Dermatologists 

With convenient spray-on options and clear or tinted lotions, you won’t need to worry about looking like a chalky white ghost this summer.

By Susan Brickell
June 25, 2019

After the FDA released new warnings saying that chemicals from sunscreen can absorb into your bloodstream, many beachgoers are making the switch to sunscreens made only with natural ingredients, like zinc oxide. While zinc oxide can sometimes leave behind a pesky white cast on your skin, it’s a much better choice than not using sunscreen at all. And hey, don’t knock it ‘til you try it—there are now clear and tinted zinc oxide sunscreens available that can reduce the amount of white residue left on your skin and offer all the natural sun protection you need.

“Zinc oxide is a mineral-based compound that’s used both as a skin protectant and as a sunscreen,” Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, tells Health. Basically, it offers broad spectrum protection against UVB and UVA rays—similar to what you would get in a chemical sunscreen—without the harmful ingredients. 

But, how does it actually work? When zinc oxide is applied to the skin, it creates a protective seal, Dr. Zeichner explains. “Ultraviolet light hits the zinc oxide and reflects away from the skin, preventing it from penetrating.”

Because it’s not absorbed into the skin like chemical sunscreens, zinc oxide tends to be less irritating, especially for sensitive skin types and those with acne, rosacea, and eczema, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. It’s also a great option for babies and kids who have weak skin barriers that aren’t as developed—and can even be used safely on children as young as six months—she adds.

If you’re using a sunscreen that contains only zinc oxide, you’ll want to reapply every two hours because the ingredients can clump together on the skin (making them less effective over time), Dr. Zeichner notes.

On the hunt for the most effective zinc oxide sunscreen out there? We asked dermatologists for their favorite zinc oxide options. From clear and tinted lotions to convenient sprays to the best zinc oxide sunscreen for your face, all of their picks, below, will offer the protection you need for a day in the sun—sans the dreaded chalky white look.

1
Best Affordable Option: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen

amazon.com

Highly recommended by both Dr. Zeichner and Dr. Nazarian, this is a great zinc oxide sunscreen for your face because it won’t feel greasy or heavy on your skin, and has a super high level of SPF for ultimate protection. The best news? It’s not only safe for all skin types (including acne-prone skin), but it’s also ocean-friendly and won’t harm coral reefs

available at amazon.com $9
2
Best Clear Zinc Oxide: CeraVe Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

walmart.com

Perfect for everyday use, this ultralight zinc oxide sunscreen goes on clear, meaning there’s no chalky white cast left on your skin, says Dr. Nazarian. Plus, it features ceramides and niacinamide to restore the skin’s barrier, prevent dehydration of skin, and fight signs of aging. 

available at walmart.com $36
3
Best Tinted Option: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

amazon.com

Dr. Zeichner is a fan of this tinted sunscreen with zinc oxide, because the lightweight, non-comedogenic (read: won’t clog pores) formula shields against UVA and UVB rays, has antioxidants to defend against skin-damaging free radicals, and offers extra coverage for your face—either in lieu of makeup or as a primer.

available at amazon.com $34
4
Best for Face: EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad Spectrum SPF 44

dermstore.com

If you’re looking for a tinted sunscreen with zinc oxide that offers a little bit more coverage,  Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, recommends this option. She likes that the oil-free, chemical-free formula won’t clog pores, is great for sensitive skin, and boasts mega-hydrating hyaluronic acid to plump skin (and keep it from drying out under the sun).

available at dermstore.com $34
5
Best Sunscreen Spray: Supergoop 100% Mineral Sunscreen Mist with Marigold Extract Broad Spectrum SPF 30

supergoop.com

Not all mineral spray sunscreens are created equal, which is why Dr. Zeichner recommends this UV ray-blocking zinc oxide mist from Supergoop. It can easily be applied to large surface areas—like your arms, legs, and back—and sprays on white, but dries quickly into a sheer, dry-to-the-touch finish. Marigold, safflower, and sunflower antioxidants protect against free radical damage while aloe vera soothes dry, reddened skin. 

available at sephora.com $34
6
Best for Under Makeup: Revision Intellishade TruPhysical Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer with Sunscreen

walmart.com

Another pick from Dr. Nazarian, this multi-tasking zinc oxide sunscreen helps firm, brighten, and even out skin tone with its tinted coverage, which blends effortlessly into your face. Bonus: It’s packed with antioxidants to neutralize environmental stressors, which can help prevent wrinkles and signs of aging. 

available at walmart.com $44
7
Best for Babies and Kids: Supergoop Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral Lotion

supergoop.com

Newly launched for babies and kids, this sunscreen protects little ones with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide instead of harsh chemicals, says Dr. Jaliman. Made with a gentle, moisturizing formula, it’s fragrance-free and water-resistant—so it won’t irritate delicate baby skin—and will stay put in the pool or ocean for up to 80 minutes.

available at supergoop.com $26
