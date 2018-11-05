The 6 Best Whitening Products for Sensitive Teeth and Gums

Gentle yet effective.

Whitening your teeth at home is challenging if you have sensitive teeth. While there are countless whitening strips, toothpastes, and other treatments on the market, those with sensitive teeth and gums need to be more cautious about the products they select.

Getting whiter, brighter teeth is all about the active ingredients, explains Kim Wright, DMD, an Academy of General Dentistry spokesperson from West Lin, Oregon. "There are two general formulas for bleaching," she tells us. "Hydrogen peroxide-based and carbamide peroxide-based, and some people have differing levels of sensitivity with each of them." The concentration of the active bleach ingredient correlates with sensitivity, she says—in other words, a formula that contains 22% carbamide peroxide will likely trigger more sensitivity than one with just 10%.

Dr. Wright also tells us that these different whitening agents can also cause two different kinds of sensitivity. "The first can be gum sensitivity from excess bleaching gel touching the gums and actually causing a slight chemical burn," she says, adding that this type of sensitivity should go away within a few days. The second form of sensitivity, however, usually comes from the tooth itself. "This is usually expressed as cold sensitivity for a few days after bleaching. If this happens, allowing more days between bleaching allows the tooth to recover."

How effective these ingredients will be in whitening also depends on what has made your teeth less-than-pearly-white in the first place. "If [stains] are from surface staining from coffee or tea, they're easily removed with any peroxide/carbamide based agent," Dr. Wright says. Stains from the the antibiotic tetracycline can take longer to lift, however. Dr. Wright also notes that there aren't any at-home methods for whitening teeth after a root canal, but your dentist can bleach them in-office.

As for when to start, Dr. Wright recommends beginning the process immediately after a professional dental cleaning. The reason? "Much of the surface stain should be gone, and you can get right to the deeper stains on the enamel."

Below, we’ve rounded up the top whitening products designed specifically for those with sensitive teeth.

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Gentle Routine Teeth Whitening Kit

Crest's original whitening strips are known for delivering great results, and this version uses the same powerful whitening ingredients—hydrogen peroxide and sodium hydroxide—at lower levels so as not to irritate sensitive teeth and gums. Keeping these on for the full recommended 30 minutes is even easier thanks to Crest’s latest Advanced Seal Technology, which makes the strips less slippery than the originals.

Sensodyne Extra Whitening Toothpaste

This toothpaste gently and gradually whitens by breaking up stains with 5% potassium nitrate. It also helps to build up a protective barrier on teeth, which can help soothe daily pain and make teeth less sensitive over time.

GLO SCIENCE GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device

This dentist-formulated device combines heat, blue LED light, and hydrogen peroxide to whiten teeth in quick and easy eight-minute treatments. The kit guarantees results with less sensitivity, and even comes with a lip treatment that can be used simultaneously to treat your lips while the mouthpiece works its whitening magic.

Oral Essentials Whitening Strips

If the thought of peroxide is enough to make you grit your teeth, these dentist-formulated strips skip the ingredient altogether, opting instead for Dead Sea salt, coconut oil, sage oil, and lemon peel oil to help naturally lift stains. They’re also safe to use on porcelain caps, crowns, and veneers.

Tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen

If you’re too impatient—or too sensitive—to wait for whitening strips to work their magic, this pen-style product is for you. With a vegan, dermatologist-tested formula that includes hydrogen peroxide and a patented calcium complex to target dark spots and stains on the teeth, it gently brightens without weakening tooth enamel. Brush on and wait fifteen minutes before eating or drinking—the minty taste and scent will fool you into thinking you’ve just brushed your teeth.

GO Smile Teeth Whitening Gel

If you’re already in a serious relationship with your favorite toothpaste, try adding this to your routine. Hydrogen peroxide is the active ingredient in the gel—which is not meant to be used alone—and you can add a little or a lot to your normal toothpaste application based on your level of sensitivity. The ability to control how much of the active ingredient you include gives you the power to personalize your usage and reap the whitening benefits with a lower risk of pain.

