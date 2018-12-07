14 Amazing Beauty Products You Never Knew You Could Get at Walmart

Makeup, skincare, and more must-have Walmart beauty scores.

By Kathleen Felton
December 07, 2018

Amazon, Dermstore, Sephora, Ulta—there's no shortage of online retailers that will ship the very best beauty products to your front door. But here's a secret: In addition to home gear, electronics, and clothing, Walmart is a great place to buy skincare, makeup, and hair care products. For one thing, the retailer carries a huge selection of brands at (no surprise) great prices. And right now, you can also get free two-day shipping on a slew of top brands, including many of the ones below.

1
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Cleansing Water

We've raved about this micellar water countless times. It's affordable, super gentle on skin, and effectively removes all traces of makeup without you having to tug or pull. In short, it's the perfect micellar water.

2
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Sensitive skin? Here's one cleanser that will leave your complexion squeaky-clean without stripping away moisture or leaving behind irritating ingredients that could cause breakouts. After all, there's a reason why dermatologists recommend the brand time and time again.

3
Tata Harper Crème Riche

The natural beauty brand is a favorite of A-listers, thanks to powerful, clean ingredients. This formula contains hyaluronic acid, rich fatty acids, and a slew of good-for-skin botanicals that will keep skin supple through even the driest winter air.

4
Laneige Berry Lip Sleeping Mask

Perpetually cracked lips have met their match. Just slather on this berry-scented sleeping mask at night, and you'll wake up with a softer, noticeably more hydrated pout.

5
BareMinerals All-Over Face Color

Dust this fine powder over skin to subtly warm your complexion and conceal blemishes and hyperpigmentation. The result is smooth, natural-looking makeup that doesn't look caked on.

6
Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

This eyelash growth serum gets rave reviews for its ability to give you the long, lush lashes you've always dreamed about. Even Meghan Markle is reportedly a fan.

7
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Moisturizer SPF 30

This budget pick made our list of the top over-the-counter retinol creams. In addition to a powerful form of retinol, it packs SPF 30—which is crucial, since the anti-aging ingredient can sometimes irritate skin and make it more susceptible to sun exposure.

8
Amika Nourishing Mask

Nourishing ingredients like sea buckthorn berry help transform strands from dry and brittle to super soft and supple.

9
Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion for All Skin Types, Fragrance-Free

Another top dermatologist-recommended brand, Cetaphil is gentle enough for all skin types to use, including people with conditions like eczema (and it's fragrance-free!). The brand's body lotion is sure to nix dry winter skin, stat.

10
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II

This nighttime serum has achieved cult status, thanks to its potent ingredient list (retinol, caffeine, squalane, and more) as well as thousands of reviews from users who say it completely transformed their skin. And Walmart has it at an unbeatable price.

11
Batiste Instant Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo Original Clean & Classic

This French brand makes some of the best dry shampoo on the market, and you can't go wrong with the original "Clean and Classic" scent, which works well on all hair types.

12
Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge

Truth: Everyone should have a Beautyblender. This innovative little guy makes blending foundation, concealer, and blush into skin (yes, even those hard-to-reach crevices, like around your nose) a total breeze and delivers natural-looking results.

13
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Brighten dark circles and de-puff undereye bags in just 10 minutes with these hyaluronic acid- and 24K gold-packed eye gels. They're perfect after long nights, right before big events, or on the plane when traveling.

14
Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Mid-Size Titanium Hair Dryer

Walmart carries a huge range of hair tool brands too. This powerful Babyliss hair dryer is one of the best out there—and it's on sale.

