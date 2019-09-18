The 15 Best Volumizing Mascaras That'll Make It Look Like You're Wearing Falsies

If I had to pick one beauty must-have that instantly makes me feel confident and put together—even if I just rolled out of bed and don’t have time to do a full face of makeup—it would be mascara (and I know I’m not the only one who feels this way). It has the ability to boost my entire look, whether it’s helping me fake a more wide-eyed and refreshed complexion after a long flight or giving me a polished “no makeup-makeup” look for my workout class. Mascara is my secret weapon when going otherwise barefaced, which is quite often, since I loathe removing makeup.

But not all mascaras are created equal, so finding a formula that checks all of our boxes can be a challenge. We just want a mascara that curls, lengthens, thickens, and lasts all day without flaking or smudging. Is that really too much to ask? Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and found the 15 best volumizing mascaras that come with thousands of glowing customer reviews between them. Whether you’re in the market for an option that lengthens, curls, won’t clump, is safe for sensitive eyes, or is a cinch to wash off (thank god for tubing mascaras, right?), we’ve got a volumizing mascara that’s perfect for you in our list below.

