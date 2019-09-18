The 15 Best Volumizing Mascaras That'll Make It Look Like You're Wearing Falsies

Give your lashes life with these thickening mascaras.
If I had to pick one beauty must-have that instantly makes me feel confident and put together—even if I just rolled out of bed and don’t have time to do a full face of makeup—it would be mascara (and I know I’m not the only one who feels this way). It has the ability to boost my entire look, whether it’s helping me fake a more wide-eyed and refreshed complexion after a long flight or giving me a polished “no makeup-makeup” look for my workout class. Mascara is my secret weapon when going otherwise barefaced, which is quite often, since I loathe removing makeup.
But not all mascaras are created equal, so finding a formula that checks all of our boxes can be a challenge. We just want a mascara that curls, lengthens, thickens, and lasts all day without flaking or smudging. Is that really too much to ask? Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and found the 15 best volumizing mascaras that come with thousands of glowing customer reviews between them. Whether you’re in the market for an option that lengthens, curls, won’t clump, is safe for sensitive eyes, or is a cinch to wash off (thank god for tubing mascaras, right?), we’ve got a volumizing mascara that’s perfect for you in our list below.
- Best Budget Buy: Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
- Best for Length and Volume: Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara
- Best Drugstore Pick: Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
- Best Curling Option: Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
- Best Waterproof: CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara
- Best for Thin Lashes: Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara
- Best Applicator: L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Mascara
- Best Tubing Mascara: Blinc Mascara
- Best Natural Option: Tetyana Naturals 4D Fiber Lash Mascara
- Best for Sweating: Elizabeth Mott It’s So Big Volumizing Mascara
- Best for a Falsie Effect: Diorshow Lash-Extension Effect Volume Mascara
- Best Clump-Free Formula: Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara
- Best Editor-Approved Favorite: Buxom Lash Volumizing Mascara
- Best Hidden Gem: Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara
- Best for Sensitive Eyes: Tarte Cosmetics Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in1 Mascara
Best Budget Buy: Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
With nearly 2,500 5-star reviews, this under-$5, cruelty-free mascara delivers voluminous lashes sans annoying globs or flaking. The buildable formula allows you to do a couple of passes for a natural everyday look, or three to four coats for va va voom nighttime lashes.
“My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge,” wrote one reviewer.
Best for Length and Volume: Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara
Created by legendary British makeup artist Pat McGrath, this mascara gives full, runway-worthy lashes thanks to its ability to lift, lengthen, and add volume. Bonus: It features conditioning peptides and vitamin B5-derived panthenol to strengthen, protect, and hydrate lashes at the same time.
“The volume and length it gives me is out of this world and it’s a nice dark black that makes my eyes pop insanely,” shared a customer. “I️ was also extremely impressed that I️t did not transfer at all and I️t did not flake at all either. I’m a mascara junkie always looking for the next best one and I️ have to say that I️ don’t think any other mascara on the market can compare to this one.”
Best Drugstore Pick: Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
This drugstore (and supermodel-approved) find proves that you don’t have to break the bank for a hardworking, volumizing mascara. The special brush boasts 10 layers of bristles that guarantee each lash is coated and gives eyes a fan-like effect.
“Two words: holy grail!! I've tried every mascara on the market, high end to low end and this has got to be my favorite so far. I jumped after putting two coats, they were SO HUGE and FAKE LOOKING. It's insane. I don't have very many lashes and they are thin but this made me look like I had hundreds of beautiful separate long thick lashes. It's everything you could want in a mascara,” said a buyer.
Best Curling Option: Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
Get ready to toss your eyelash curler, because with this super volumizing option from Benefit Cosmetics, you’ll no longer need it. Inspired by hair rollers, this mascara brush features tiny hooks to grab, lift, and curl even the smallest stray hairs—in other words, it’s basically a blowout for your lashes. Not to mention, the formula is conditioning, long-lasting, and easy to remove.
“I have short lashes so I always have to use a curler, but not with this product,” wrote a reviewer. “You legit don’t need a curler....it’s crazy. I also have sensitive eyes and skin. It doesn’t irritate my eyes or make them itchy. It separates and lifts the lashes. My lashes look full and long, almost as good as false lashes.”
Best Waterproof: CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara
Not only does this waterproof mascara stay put through sweaty workouts, pool laps, allergy season, and cry fests, but reviewers also claim that it adds unmatched volume, length, and curl to lashes. And at just $5 a pop, who are we to argue?
“This is my absolute favorite mascara. I have tried more expensive "Sephora-type" brands, but I always come back to this. It thickens lashes, has good color, and stays very well. I have cried and swam with this mascara without it coming off--it is the most effective waterproof formula I have tried,” raved one customer.
Best for Thin Lashes: Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara
Made with 99% natural ingredients, this volumizing mascara is a healthy choice for thin or brittle eyelashes since it won’t cause any further damage. It’s packed with nourishing and strengthening ingredients like shea butter and keratin, and the dual-sided applicator brush allows you to lift, define, and separate to get your biggest lashes yet.
“I have your basic lashes and over the years have felt like they've thinned,” said a buyer. “I started using natural or good-for-you mascaras a few years ago because everything I read says that mascaras can actually be harmful or tough on your lashes. Honestly though, I have not been impressed. This one though? I'm loving it. The brush is super lengthening and the comb is perfect for lower lashes. It doesn't flake or fall out and lasts until I remove at night, super easy to remove too. If you like a natural, long lash look that stays put and is good for your lash health - this one's for you!”
Best Applicator: L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Mascara
The unique brush on this mascara offers a fan effect—coating, extending, and lifting even the tiniest lashes in the outermost corners to give you intense volume. It also perfectly complements winged eyeliner, since the mascara volumizes lashes outward from root to tip.
“The shape of the brush is really cool because it reaches the outer smaller lashes so that no hair is forgotten. It's faster to apply than other brushes, because you don't have to go all around your eyelid at different angles. I love the brown color, very beautiful and make my lashes look extra long,” wrote one shopper.
Best Tubing Mascara: Blinc Mascara
If taking off your mascara at the end of the day is the bain of your existence (hey, we get it), this mascara is for you. The waterproof formula envelopes each lash in an individual tube—giving you crazy volume and definition without smudging or clumps—but can just as easily be removed with warm water before bed (no eye scrubbing required).
“This is wonderful - easy to use, good brush, lengthens and thickens and most importantly DOES NOT SMUDGE AT ALL, yet easy to remove when you want it off. It is now the only mascara that I will use and highly recommend it to everyone,” raved a customer.
Best Natural Option: Tetyana Naturals 4D Fiber Lash Mascara
The natural, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic formula used in this mascara is gentle enough for sensitive eyes and skin, but still delivers game-changing lift, length, volume, and definition—all for a super affordable price. Don’t believe us? Just browse the nearly 1,500 positive customer reviews and see for yourself.
“I am sensitive to most eye shadows and mascara, causing irritation, redness and watery eyes,” shared a buyer. “As I am approaching 50, and I use pure argan oil all over my face, especially around my eyes, which is non-irritating, however, due to the oil, it causes most mascaras to run. This mascara is fantastic! It goes on smooth, non-clumping and there is no irritation for me. No watery, red eyes and I don't have raccoon eyes at lunch, it looks like I just put it on.”
Best for Sweating: Elizabeth Mott It’s So Big Volumizing Mascara
Thanks to a blend of natural carnauba and beeswax (as opposed to traditional oil-based waxes), this heavy-duty mascara won’t weigh down your lashes or feel clumpy. Yet one pass with the hourglass-shaped brush perfectly coats each lash to give you natural-looking, curled, and voluminous lashes with ease. From sweaty workouts to outdoor hikes to cry fests to sex, reviewers say that this mascara really stays on through it all.
“I put it on the morning after it arrived. Wow. It went on super smooth and light but I still got a big effect. I went to work and then spin class without removing my eye makeup. MAGIC!!! No smudging or running at all. My mascara after work and the gym was literally perfect. When I got home, I rubbed it off easily. I don't understand how it works, but I'm in love,” said one reviewer.
Best Clump-Free Formula: Diorshow Lash-Extension Effect Volume Mascara
Looking for a mega-volumizing mascara that won’t litter your lashes with thick clumps? The buildable, waxy formula of this Dior option thickens lashes with each coat, while the tube uses patented air-lock technology to prevent the formula from coming in contact with the air and drying out.
“I love, love, love this mascara! I have tried other brands and they never live up to Diorshow. It glides on smoothly with no clumping, lasts all day and easily comes off before bedtime,” noted a customer.
Best for a Falsie Effect: Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara
While it might feel like a splurge, customers say this luxury mascara is well worth the cost because it delivers mega volume and intense jet black color in a single coat—seriously. The brush is designed with alternating long and short bristles to give a dramatic look that rivals falsies, and reviewers (along with my boyfriend’s mom!) swear that this formula never clumps.
“I can’t believe I almost missed out on having the best lashes of my life. This somehow lengthens and gives great volume at once, and I have not had any clumping problems. I honestly feel like there’s no need for false lashes whatsoever with this one. Even one coat is life changing for me. And no smearing issues. I’m in love,” said a reviewer.
Best Editor-Approved Favorite: Buxom Lash Volumizing Mascara
Believe it or not, one Health editor loves this mascara so much that she’s been using it since she was 17 years old! The hourglass-shaped applicator brush never causes clumping, and the fibers evenly coat lashes before fanning them out for an eye-opening effect, she previously raved. Another plus? It’s made with nourishing vitamin E and rose water extracts that condition and boost lash health.
“After being used to wearing waterproof mascara for so long, I was concerned with going back to regular mascara, even though I bought this specific mascara for the nutrients in it to take care of my lashes. I was pleasantly surprised; no smudging or running of this product, and I've slept with the mascara still on my lashes with no marks on my pillow. Easy to apply, and the shape of the wand gets the smaller lashes of the bottom rows with ease,” wrote one customer.
Best Hidden Gem: Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara
This mascara from makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin (who has worked with celebs like Cher, Madonna, and Cindy Crawford) boasts a unique formula that creates tubes around each individual lash for curled, voluminous, glob-free definition. Plus, it’s packed with jojoba oil to soften lashes and increase shine.
“My must have is this mascara,” shared a shopper. “I can leave the house wearing nothing but this and feel glamorous all day. It stays put and comes off in tubes, rather than giving me raccoon eyes. I have been using this mascara for years and have yet to find a comparable product. It makes it look like I'm wearing false lashes.”
Best for Sensitive Eyes: Tarte Cosmetics Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Not only does Tarte’s best-selling mascara curl, lengthen, volumize, and condition, but the hypoallergenic formula is also made without mineral oils and gluten so it’s safe for contact-wearers and those with sensitive skin or eyes. The best news? It even contains anti-aging vitamin C, an antioxidant that combats free radical damage, so you can protect your lash health without adding any extra steps to your beauty routine.
“I've had to stop wearing mascara for the last few years because of extreme eye sensitivities,” wrote one shopper. “Between contact lenses and allergies, every mascara on the market seemed to make my eyes itch, water, or burn. I tried Lights, Camera, Lashes on a recommendation from an associate at my local store, and have now purchased several tubes without any reaction at all! My lashes look great— thick, full, and defined without being clumpy.”