Paula's Choice Boost C15 Super Booster 15% Vitamins C & E and Ferulic Acid

This is another great vitamin C booster, meaning you can use it on its own or add a pump into your moisturizer. The formula is highly concentrated with 15% pure vitamin C as well as soothing peptides, ferulic acid, and vitamin E. If you have sensitive skin, this is a fantastic find; shoppers in the same boat write that it doesn't burn at all, yet lightens their hyperpigmentation with alacrity. "I could noticeably tell how much more dull my skin looked without it," one shopper wrote on the brand's website. "I had two people ask me if I was wearing makeup today because my skin looked so glowy and bright (spoiler alert: I was just wearing this and moisturizer)."