The 10 Best Travel-Size Sunscreens, According to Dermatologists

It’s not secret that applying sunscreen is one of the most important steps in your daily skincare routine—and you certainly don’t want to be caught without proper sun protection on your next outdoor excursion or beach vacation. But finding the right SPF for your skin type (and one you’ll actually like enough to keep using)—let alone one that’s portable and small enough to fit in your carry-on—can be a challenge. With so many great options out there, where do you even start?

To help you figure it out, we’ve rounded up ten travel-size sunscreens—from lotions to sprays to sticks—that dermatologists love and recommend. Here, you’ll find options for oily and sensitive skin, budget- and makeup-friendly sunscreens, and picks that are safe for babies and our oceans (hello, biodegradable!). Luckily, these holy-grail sunscreens come in super convenient travel sizes, so you can pop them in your purse or carry-on and be protected from the sun wherever you go.