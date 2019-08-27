The 7 Best Travel Hair Dryers, According to Stylists

The only thing worse than arriving at your hotel to a mediocre hair tool with a single, disappointing setting—that’s either too weak to properly dry your hair or feels as if it’s overheating and might actually catch on fire—is discovering that there is no hair dryer at all. And, if you’re traveling for work or have a wedding on the docket, showing up to an event with slick wet strands or frizzy locks is probably not the look you had in mind.

If you don’t want to be stuck Googling local blow out bars or wearing your hair in a ponytail every day of your trip, the best precaution you can take is planning ahead and packing your own travel hair dryer. But we know it can be tough to find one that’s compact and lightweight enough to tote around in your suitcase, but is still as powerful as your at-home dryer. Even if the dryer checks all your boxes, it still might not be dual voltage, meaning you won’t be able to use it outside of the United States (read: it could blow a fuse in your European Airbnb). Thankfully, you can pick up a travel adapter to use with your blow dryer abroad—problem solved.

But how do you find a top-quality dryer that can efficiently solve all your hair woes and still fit in your suitcase? Luckily, we did the research so you don’t have to, and asked hairstylists to share their favorite travel hair dryers they’ll never leave home without. Here, their top picks that are good enough to double as your at-home, everyday hair dryer and a travel option—so you can depend on just one go-to hair tool for all your styling needs, no matter where you are.

