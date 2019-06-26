Your Ultimate Guide to Getting Rid of a Painful Sunburn, Fast

Image(s) by Sara Lynn Paige/Getty Images

Experts recommend this sunburn relief plan to help cool, soothe, and heal your skin after getting too much sun.

By Susan Brickell
June 26, 2019
We get it—you went to the beach and forgot to reapply your SPF, or were enjoying the warm weather and didn’t realize how long you were sitting out under the hot sun. Either way, you now look like a red hot jellybean (with bubbly blisters—yikes!) and it’s more than a little painful. While the best plan of action is preventing sunburn in the first place—since it can increase your risk of developing skin cancer and cause your skin to age quicker—no one’s perfect, and most of us have made this mistake at one point or another.  Once the damage is done, it’s time to follow up with some good ‘ole TLC for your skin.

How to treat a sunburn

A sunburn affects the skin in a similar way that  a burn from the oven does, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. “The skin barrier becomes disrupted and inflamed, and there is injury to skin cells themselves.” So, if you develop a sunburn, you actually want to take care of the skin from the outside in and the inside out, he adds.

The first step is to gently wash your skin with a hydrating cleanser to remove sunscreen, sand, dirt, and oil without further disrupting the skin barrier, Dr. Zeichner tells Health. Take care to avoid harsh scrubs and exfoliators, since this could further irritate your skin. After, gently apply a light moisturizer to help repair the damaged skin barrier and replace lost hydration. Steer clear of heavy ointments since they tend to trap heat and prevent the skin from cooling down, Dr. Zeichner says, and choose products that contain soothing ingredients like aloe vera instead.

For individual red areas, apply 1% hydrocortisone cream to calm inflammation, he suggests. “The quicker you soothe inflammation, the less potential damage the skin will experience.” As for any open wounds or raw skin, treat it the same way you would treat a thermal burn: Apply an over-the-counter antibiotic ointment like Bacitracin ($3; walmart.com) to the individual area—this will form a protective seal and prevent it from getting infected, says Dr. Zeichner. But If you develop a blister, make sure to leave the roof intact because it protects the underlying raw skin from the environment and acts like a natural Band-Aid, he adds. 

Whatever you do, don’t pop blisters or peel your skin, as this can lead to infection and scarring, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. If your blisters are making it uncomfortable to wear clothes, sleep, or walk, contact your doctor about draining them or treating them safely, she adds.

The best at-home remedies for sunburn relief

While it may seem obvious, it’s worth noting that you need to stay out of the sun or wear sun protective clothing if you have to be outdoors while your sunburn is recovering. Keep your skin cool by taking cold showers and applying moist, cool compresses. You can also take ibuprofen or Advil to decrease inflammation, and be sure to drink a lot of water to stay hydrated. “Sunburned skin is not able to maintain moisture as well, so there’s a higher risk of dehydration,” Dr. Nazarian explains.

Cucumber slices, milk, and yogurt can also be applied to the skin to help soothe a sunburn. Applying cold milk compresses or soaking in a milk bath will help pull heat away from your body, while the vitamin E in yogurt can help minimize inflammation, says Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City.

Cornstarch is another great way to naturally calm a burn because of its cooling and silky texture, and you can easily create a paste by adding water and applying it to irritated skin, Dr. Jaliman notes. Sprinkling talcum powder on your sheets can make sleeping more comfortable because it’ll prevent friction on your skin when turning over or moving in your sleep, she adds.

Here, dermatologists recommend their favorite products for getting rid of sunburn quickly and effectively. In combination with their useful tips, above, these 10 super soothing products will help you ditch your pesky sunburn and finally get some immediate relief. 

1
Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash

walmart.com

Dr. Zeichner is a fan of this sulfate-free body wash because it has ultra-gentle cleansing ingredients and hydrators, similar to what’s found in traditional moisturizers. Take a cool shower with this body wash and use it to help remove sunscreen, sand, and oil before applying aloe or repairing creams to skin.

Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash
SHOP NOW

2
Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Moisturizing After Sun Lotion

amazon.com

Packed with moisturizing shea butter to hydrate skin and soothing aloe to cool your burns, Dr. Jaliman suggests slathering on this lotion after you’ve been out in the sun for awhile. Plus, the delicious coconut papaya fragrance will leave you smelling like a tropical vacation.

available at amazon.com $17
SHOP NOW

3
Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe Body Lotion

walmart.com

This non-greasy after-sun cream absorbs quickly and can be easily spread over large body surfaces—like your arms, legs, chest, and back—without feeling heavy on the skin, says Dr. Zeichner. It contains glycerin, which draws moisture to the skin,along with healing Vaseline jelly to lock in moisture so that you (*fingers crossed*) don’t peel.

available at walmart.com $6
SHOP NOW

4
Banana Boat Soothing Aloe After Sun Gel

walmart.com

A favorite of both Dr. Nazarian and Dr. Jaliman, this super affordable, lightweight gel boasts cooling and calming aloe vera to help heal your burns and offer relief. Even better? It also contains anti-inflammatory vitamin E to prevent signs of aging, moisturize, and defend the skin from free radical damage.

Banana Boat Soothing Aloe After Sun Gel
SHOP NOW

5
Burt’s Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother

amazon.com

Another pick from Dr. Jaliman, this paraben-free lotion features coconut oil and glycerin to rehydrate your skin and help replenish its natural moisture, while the aloe vera and linden extract in the formula work to soothe irritated skin.

available at amazon.com $7
SHOP NOW

6
Aveeno Anti-Itch Concentrated Lotion

amazon.com

Dr. Zeichner likes this cream for treating burns because it’s enriched with a double punch of colloidal oatmeal and calamine to protect skin and minimize annoying itchiness, while the hydrocortisone helps to reduce inflammation.

Aveeno Anti-Itch Concentrated Lotion
SHOP NOW

7
Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water Spray

amazon.com

This gentle, refreshing mist from luxury beauty brand Avene  will not only cool your sunburn and help to lessen the pain, but it can also alleviate redness and irritation associated with other skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea, notes Dr. Nazarian. Also great? The antioxidant-rich spray is ideal for sensitive skin types and can even be used to reduce razor burn after shaving.

available at amazon.com $14
SHOP NOW

8
Witch Hazel

amazon.com

Interested in a more natural remedy? Dr. Jaliman recommends trying witch hazel to minimize inflammation and redness. A bottle that previously got her stamp of approval: Quinn's, which is alcohol-free (so it won't sting or dry out skin) and features aloe to cool and soothe even the most sensitive skin types. The anti-inflammatory formula can help reduce redness and is naturally-scented with luxurious rose petals, so it’ll leave your skin smelling sweet and fresh.

Witch Hazel
SHOP NOW

9
Bacitracin Ointment

walmart.com

If your sunburn has caused any open or raw skin, be sure to treat it like you would a thermal burn, says Dr. Zeichner. He suggests applying an antibiotic ointment like bacitracin to the affected area, which will create a protective seal and prevent any potential infections.

Bacitracin Ointment
SHOP NOW

10
Apple Cider Vinegar

amazon.com

According to Dr. Jaliman, apple cider vinegar is perfect for treating sunburn since it helps cool the skin and prevent any peeling or blistering. Luckily, you can order this highly-rated organic option for just $10 and get it in just two days with Prime shipping, so you can have it at your door right when you get home from the beach.

Apple Cider Vinegar
SHOP NOW

