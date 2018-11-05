Here's Why You Should Put Snail Mucus on Your Face

Don't knock it until you try it.
If we told you to slather snail mucus all over your face, would you do it? What if we told you it would hydrate, stimulate collagen, and promote a gorgeous, glowy complexion? If you're thinking "Not a chance," the good news is that you don't have to actually place these little critters on your face to reap the benefits (although snail facials do exist in South Korea, where they're all the rage); there are plenty of skincare products stateside that deliver the same results. And trust us, you won't even be able to tell that one of the ingredients comes from a snail.
1
Missha Super Aqua Cell Renewal Sleeping Mask
Smooth on an even layer before bed to soothe and hydrate skin. The combination of snail slime, botanical stem cell and baobab tree extracts makes for a firmer, more even complexion.
2
CosRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
An essence may seem like an extra step to add to your regimen, but it's so worth it. This one is highly concentrated and promises to keep skin moisturized all day. Use the heels of your hands to press the product into skin after cleansing.
3
TonyMoly Timeless Ferment Snail Eye Mask
Recharge tired eyes with these cooling gels that are infused with hydrating aloe vera, gold tea ferment, and—you guessed it—snail mucus.
4
Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream
This cream is great for solving a number of skin problems, such as refining pore size, fading acne scars, and promoting elasticity. Plus, if you're using it to treat active blemishes, you'll also benefit from its anti-aging effects, replacing the need for multiple products.
5
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Fast-Acting Serum
If you're still uneasy about putting actual snail secretions on your face but don't want to miss out on all the benefits, this is the product for you. It uses synthetic snail venom paired with powerful neuropeptides and diamond dust to smooth expression lines in as little as three days.