Your Favorite Anti-Aging Products Are on Major Sale Right Now

They may be marketed for gift-giving purposes, but all those limited-edition holiday skincare kits you see this time of year? They're actually one of the best gifts you can give yourself. It's just plain practical; stocking up on your go-to skincare faves now means you'll be saving big in the long run. Some of these sets even contain deluxe sizes of a brand's bestsellers, giving you a chance to test out an item you otherwise might have been hesitant to splurge on in its full-size version.
Below, the best 2018 skincare kits from Drunk Elephant, Sunday Riley, Ole Henriksen, Tata Harper, and more.
Drunk Elephant The Big Reveal Kit
This limited-edition kit delivers impressive value, since Drunk Elephant's professional-strength T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial alone retails for $80. You'll get a full-size version of the bestselling exfoliator plus a Lippe Balm and deluxe sizes of the brand's Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, and Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil. True to name, the five products in the kit work together to give you the dewy complexion you've always dreamed about.
You'll save: $44
Sunday Riley Face to Face Kit
Sunday Riley's crazy-popular products are, sadly, on the expensive side—so we love that this kit offers an easy way to test out four of the brand's bestsellers at a much lower price point. You'll nab deluxe sizes of their Ceramic Slip Cleanser, Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum, and Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream, all for about what you'd pay for one full-size cleanser alone.
You'll save: $21
Ole Henriksen Glow Brightly Radiance-Boosting Super Set
If you use Ole Henriksen's incredible (and dermatologist-approved) Truth Serum, this kit is a no brainer. Stock up on a 30 ml bottle of the vitamin C serum, as well as the brand's Banana Bright Eye Crème, C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème, and Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Crème, a recent launch with retinol alternative bakuchiol.
You'll save: $31
Tata Harper Let There Be Light
Saving $40 on this celeb-loved skincare brand is pretty much unheard of, but you'll do just that with this kit. All skin types can benefit from the trio of products: You'll get Tata Harper's Regenerating Cleanser, Resurfacing Mask, and Resurfacing Serum, which contain skin-brightening ingredients like kakadu plum and tomato carotenoids.
You'll save: $40
Murad Prep in a Flash
Murad has a number of new kits available this holiday season. If you don't want to shell out a ton of money, this one is a great choice. For just $22, you can try the brand's Nutrient-Charged Water Gel, Multi-Vitamin Infusion Oil, and Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30. Together they help hydrate and plump the appearance of fine lines, while also blurring the look of imperfections.
You'll save: $15
Peter Thomas Roth Mask Frenzy
Yes, you're reading this correctly: You'll save a crazy $179 on this set of six bestselling Peter Thomas Roth Masks, each targeted to different skincare concerns. Your self-care Sundays just got a lot more luxurious.
You'll save: $179
Dr. Jart+ Mask Heroes Face Savers
Sheet masks more your thing? Stock up with this set of six Dr. Jart+ masks. (Drew Barrymore once revealed on Instagram that she uses the blue one.) The set brings the price per mask down to just $6—they can retail for up to $9.
You'll save: $19
Kiehl's Bright Delights
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate is one of those rare skincare products we've written about time and time and time again—it's seriously just that good. In this limited-edition kit, you'll nab a 15 ml size of the cult-favorite serum along with three other Kiehl's bestsellers: their Ultra Facial Cream, Rare Earth Minimizing Mask, and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado.
You'll save: $25
Drunk Elephant The Trunk
Very, very expensive? Absolutely. But if you're a Drunk Elephant devotee who regularly buys the 10 (full-size!) products in this kit, you'll actually be saving a lot of money in the long run. The 2018 version of the bestselling set adds two of the brand's newest releases, Protini Polypeptide Cream and C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream.
You'll save: $167