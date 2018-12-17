The 8 Skincare Products Every Woman in Her 40s Needs, According to Dermatologists

Getty Images

Retinol, vitamin C, glycolic acid—these are the best skincare products packed with anti-aging ingredients for your 40s, according to dermatologists.

By Kathleen Felton
December 17, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's no secret that when you hit 40, skin develops a whole different set of concerns. Hopefully, by this age you've conquered the breakouts that may have plagued your 20s and 30s (although some women continue to experience acne beyond that, experts say), but now you're probably noticing deeper-set lines, dark spots, and a general loss of plumpness.

New York City dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, tells Health that skin begins to lose about 10% of its collagen once we turn 30—which means that by 40, complexions can be dull-looking and uneven. "Wrinkles may be more predominant," she adds, "and because of hormonal changes, dryness and discoloration can become an issue."

Another concern? Skin that's 40-plus doesn't bounce back as easily as it once did. "In our 40s, our skin's turnover rate has slowed down," says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City dermatologist and author of Skin Rules. "It takes longer to heal."

As a result, you may find yourself grappling with aftereffects of years spent in the sun, such as hyperpigmentation and fine lines. "We have most likely spent plenty of time in the sun [by 40], which has broken down our collagen levels faster than we can replace them," says Dr. Jaliman.

RELATED: People Everywhere Are Drinking Collagen—Here's Why

Your skincare routine in your 40s

Establishing a skincare routine that works for you is especially important in your 40s, experts say. "Consistency with your regimen is key," says Anna Guanche, MD, a dermatologist and celebrity beauty expert based in Calabasas, California. "Great skin takes discipline."

In the morning, gently cleanse before putting on moisturizer and sunscreen (wearing it every day is crucial, Dr. Guanche stresses). As you apply your products, start using the thinnest first (such as an essence), then work your way up to heavier formulas. In general, you may want to incorporate products that deliver more moisture at this age, experts add.

Proven anti-agers like retinol, antioxidants such as vitamin C, and gentle exfoliators can help keep 40-plus skin healthy and hydrated. As for ingredients you can scale back on? "If you're not really suffering from acne anymore, you can stop using harsh astringent toners and salicylic acid," says Dr. Guanche.

Below, we asked dermatologists to share their top picks for skincare products worth adding to your routine at this age. From a budget-friendly hyaluronic acid to so-worth-it nighttime serums, these finds will help you achieve the best skin in your life in your 40s.

RELATED: The Best Skincare Products for Your 20s, 30s, 40s, and Beyond

1
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

Dermstore.com

It's time to become BFFs with antioxidants. "They fight against free radical harm and start to repair damaged cells," says Dr. Engelman. "My favorite, and I believe the gold standard, is SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic. This product will noticeably reduce fine lines and wrinkles while improving overall skin appearance." It contains one of the best antioxidants, vitamin C, as well as vitamin E and ferulic acid, which helps boost the effectiveness of both ingredients.

available at dermstore.com $166
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Jan Marini C-ESTA Face Serum

Dermstore.com

Another great vitamin C serum for women in their 40s is Jan Marini C-ESTA Face Serum. Dr. Guanche recommends this powerful anti-aging treatment, which packs vitamin C, vitamin E, and a slew of other good-for-aging-skin ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and amino acids.

available at dermstore.com $108
SHOP NOW

3
GLYTONE Enhance Brightening Complex

Dermstore.com

Although you should be mindful not to use products that overly dry out skin, continuing to use gentle exfoliators will help speed up cell turnover. "Chemical exfoliants such as glycolic acid help with minimizing fine lines and keeping keratotic growths at bay," says Dr. Guanche. Her pick, GLYTONE Enhance Brightening Complex, packs both azelaic and glycolic acid.

available at amazon.com $74
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Retinol Night Cream

Amazon.com

One thing every dermatologists we polled agreed on? Over-the-counter retinols or prescription retinoids are a must once you hit 40, and ideally you will have been using them even earlier. "Retinoids are a given," says Dr. Guanche. "You'll be hard-pressed to find a dermatologist who doesn't apply them every night."

There are over-the-counter versions at every price point, but Dr. Jaliman swears by drugstore buy RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Retinol Night Cream. "This is a very good night cream with retinol in it," she says. "It reduces the look of lines and deep wrinkles while you sleep, and also has shea butter and squalane, two ingredients that help with hydration."

available at amazon.com $14
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
StriVectin Advanced Retinol Intensive Night Moisturizer

Amazon.com

If you're willing to spend a bit more, StriVectin Advanced Retinol Intensive Night Moisturizer is another one of Dr. Jaliman's top retinol picks. "This moisturizer is on the more expensive side, but it is loaded with great ingredients," she tells us, "including olive oil, lactic acid, shea butter, aloe, hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and resveratrol."

available at amazon.com $112
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Overnight Firming Mask

Amazon.com

Did you know that skin regeneration is at its height between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.? For this reason, it's extra important to layer on your most moisturizing products right before bed. "I love sleeping masks," says Dr. Engelman. "They give your skin a boost of hydration that it slowly absorbs while you sleep." Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Overnight Firming Mask is her favorite.

available at amazon.com $88
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
NEOCUTIS Lumière Riche Bio-restorative Eye Balm

Amazon.com

"Ceramide- and lipid-rich eye creams help with crepiness around the eyes," says Dr. Guanche. Her pick: the luxurious NEOCUTIS Lumière Riche Bio-restorative Eye Balm. A powerful combination of deeply hydrating moisturizers, caffeine, and botanicals work to fight puffiness and dark circles, while simultaneously preventing signs of aging like fine lines.

available at amazon.com $108
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum

Amazon.com

No matter your age, hyaluronic acid is a good choice, says Dr. Jaliman. "It's super hydrating and has anti-aging properties," she tells us. "It plumps skin and makes fine lines less noticeable. We love Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum, a classic drugstore pick that will leave skin hydrated and soft.

available at amazon.com $20
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More