The 15 Best Skincare Products of 2018, According to Beauty Editors and Dermatologists

These new-in-2018 products are the best of the best.

The year 2018 was a big one for skincare. We dabbled in new trends (hello, adaptogens, squalane, and bakuchiol!) as well as tried-and-true staples (see: tea tree oil, vitamin E, cocoa butter). We put probiotics and CBD oil on our faces; and of course, we spent a lot of money in Amazon's beauty department.

A few new products rose to the top, though: We polled dermatologists and beauty editors to find out which recent launches have earned a permanent spot in their medicine cabinets. Below, the new-in-2018 skincare buys experts think will stand the test of time.

