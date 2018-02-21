7 Real Women on the 1 Beauty Product That Transformed Their Skin

"It's pricey, but I totally swear by it. The founder had Hodgkin's lymphoma, so decided to start a clean line that wouldn't worsen her diagnosis. This mask is made with French green clay, which helps to detoxify and draw out impurities from the skin. I like to use it particularly in congested areas like my T-zone. To say that it tightens would be an understatement—the first time I put it on my entire face, I couldn't even move. But that's part of the magic, because once it dries and tightens, you know it's time to rinse off. Using this is the perfect Sunday night ritual to unclog my pores and kick blackheads to the curb before starting a new week."

—Lisa DeSantis, beauty editor

To buy: $150; qvc.com or amazon.com