While short hair is definitely more manageable in winter (no more knotted hair in your scarf, yay!) and it feels nice to not have sweaty strands sticking to your neck in hot months, cropped cuts are becoming popular for a different reason in 2019: They're just super freaking cute.

The chop is seriously trending, with everyone from influencers to celebrities swapping their long locks for a short 'do. Supermodel Karlie Kloss just recently snipped off her length for a collarbone lob. Khloe Kardashian chopped her hair at the start of 2019 and then opted to take an additional few inches off. "I'm addicted to my short hair," she commented in her Instagram post.

Model (and wifey to Justin Bieber) Hailey Baldwin has been alternating between slicked-back bobs and unfussy textured lobs, and actress Rowan Blanchard traded in shoulder-length tresses for a feathery pixie cut.

We've rounded up all the #shorthairdontcare inspo you need to consider for your next bold chop. From French bobs to blunt cuts to textured lobs, here are the best short hairstyles for 2019 that everyone's asking their stylists for.

Round bob

Glamorous bobs courtesy of the roaring '20s aren't going out of style. Trade in your long locks and split ends for a bold chop (a la Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner) like this sleek bob by @nicolasfloreshair. Bonus: This style can make even thin, fine hair appear super lush and thick.

Blunt cut

Blunt cuts (read: hair being cut the same length all around), like this one by @jenniferpenny_hairstylist, have been spotted on celebrities from Selena Gomez to Lucy Hale. It helps to eliminate straggly strands and gives fine hair the illusion of volume and body thanks to the uniform blocky ends.

Shoulder-length curls

Natural hair is always in style, and a shoulder-length trim is a great way to showcase texture and kinky curls that look and feel super healthy. We're loving this fresh 'do by hair mastermind @davidlopezhair.

Wavey bob

Obsessed with chin-length tresses but don't want to flatiron your hair regularly? This low-maintenance bedhead look by @siobhankellyhair is the answer you've been looking for. Just spritz hair with some sea salt spray and scrunch.

Textured, piecey lob

Loving the shape of the bob, but not ready to let go of your length? Opt for a playful textured, piecey lob, basically a grown-out bob, like this one by @beglamorousbybrenda. This happy medium still allows you to put hair up in a pony for workouts!

Angled lob

If you love to make a statement, book an appointment with your stylist for this head-turning look by @aashbotelho ASAP. The dramatic angled lob style has been a favorite of Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, and Katy Perry—and looks amazing on everyone.

Pixie cut

Going super short is no longer something to fear, thanks to hair whisperers like @jalia.johnson. The pixie cut to try for 2019 is cropped on the sides and voluminous up top, serving up Zoe Kravitz. Run your fingers with some light texturing mousse through the top for a naturally tousled look.

French bob

Nothing says très chic more than this trim by @jakeseitchik. Feel transported to the streets of Paris with a sophisticated French bob and elegant cropped bangs for a no-fuss look that'll have you out the door on time every morning.



Collarbone crop

An effortless collarbone crop by @dana_hairstylistnyc is one of the hottest short haircuts celebrities and influencers are swapping their long manes for. Just take Karlie Kloss's lead and follow suite.

Asymmetrical textured bob

When you can't decide to go shorter or keep your length, you can have your cake and eat it too with these mismatched lengths by @peachiehair. Both Jenna Dewan and Vanessa Hudgens rock stick-straight and wavy asymmetrical bobs and always look flawless.

Curly bangs

Curly bangs are so in and we're loving them on blogger @tierechristyan. While bangs tend to be a bit more upkeep, they can really flatter your face shape, add dimension, and soften a look.

Vintage cut

This vintage cut courtesy of @lusso_hair_ is giving us '90s grunge meets Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina thanks to the smooth layers, adorable ear tuck, and flared ends. Count us obsessed.

Grown-out pixie

If you've been toying with the idea of hacking off all your hair for a dreamy pixie but are terrified of it being that short, a grown-out feminine pixie cut (think: Cara Delevingne) like this by @yokii.san might be in the cards for you. It still holds the pixie shape, but tresses are wispy, free, and lived-in. Also great? Brushing is hardly necessary.

Side-swept bangs

@alchemyorlando gives a fresh take on the lob with this shaggy chop paired with side-swept bangs. Channel Emilia Clarke or Alexa Chung with textured layers to add lift and volume to your hair and side-sweeping bangs that soften the look.

