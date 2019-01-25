The 8 Best Shampoos for More Radiant Gray Hair

Hair gurus share their favorite shampoos that will soften silver strands and eliminate brassy undertones to give you gorgeous gray color, STAT.
Whether you've just stopped dyeing your grays or have been embracing your natural hue for years, choosing a shampoo that nourishes and eliminates brassy undertones is crucial for maintaining gorgeous silver tresses.
"Graying hair is a result of your hair follicles losing pigment cells," explains Ania Roth, an advanced stylist at Rob Peetoom Salon in Brooklyn, New York. She recommends looking for a shampoo that will maintain clarity and vibrancy, as well as protect against the yellowing effects of sun exposure.
Like blonde hair, gray hair can sometimes give off unwanted warm undertones. "A shampoo is a great way to neutralize the color by depositing small amounts of toner over time," says Pamella Gonzalez, a colorist at Cutler Salon in New York City.
Want to get your gray hair looking its very best? These are the expert-approved shampoos that will soften silver strands and eliminate brassy undertones for radiant gray hair.
Redken Color Extend Color Depositing Graydiant Shampoo
Formulated with customized pigments and amino acids, Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps loves this shampoo because it cuts yellow and brightens gray strands. Gonzalez is also a fan, praising the shampoo for its ability to instantly tone gray hair for more radiant color.
Rene Furterer Okara Mild Silver Shampoo
Ideal for brightening gray, white, and bleach-blond manes, this mild silver shampoo features okara extract (derived from soybean pulp) to protect hair and neutralize brassy tones.
Davines Oi Shampoo
Because gray hair tends to get very dry, Roth recommends this roucou oil-infused shampoo for daily use. The result? Softer, shinier tresses with more volume.
L'Oreal Serie Expert Silver Shampoo
The amino acids and violet micropigments in this clarifying shampoo eliminate yellow, brassy tones to enhance your gray or white hue, all while softening strands.
Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo
Affordable and effective, this shampoo fights brass on blonde, gray, and silver hair. It delivers the perfect amount of purple to brighten gray locks and prevent yellow from peeking through on whiter hair as well, Christine Neos, a colorist at Eddie Arthur Salon, tells Health.
Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo with Centaury
This vegan shampoo gently cleanses while centaury extract reduces yellow tones and illuminates silver highlights. The natural blue pigment cancels out any brassiness, so hair is silky soft and easy to style.
Davines Alchemic Shampoo
Try this shampoo for a once-a-week treatment, says Alexander Gonzalez, a stylist at Rob Peetoom Salon in Brooklyn, New York. "This product enhances and complements the silver in natural hair and negates any yellow undertones that may be present," he tells us. Plus, it leaves hair clean, manageable, and super shiny.
Phytargent Botanical Brightening Shampoo
With highly concentrated cornflower extract, this cleanser works to detangle, hydrate, and soften hair. Also good? Color-enhancing plant extracts (think: walnut leaf, rhatay root, and broom) help to correct discoloration and banish dullness for brighter gray in just one use.