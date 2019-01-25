The 8 Best Shampoos for More Radiant Gray Hair

Hair gurus share their favorite shampoos that will soften silver strands and eliminate brassy undertones to give you gorgeous gray color, STAT.

Whether you've just stopped dyeing your grays or have been embracing your natural hue for years, choosing a shampoo that nourishes and eliminates brassy undertones is crucial for maintaining gorgeous silver tresses.

"Graying hair is a result of your hair follicles losing pigment cells," explains Ania Roth, an advanced stylist at Rob Peetoom Salon in Brooklyn, New York. She recommends looking for a shampoo that will maintain clarity and vibrancy, as well as protect against the yellowing effects of sun exposure.

Like blonde hair, gray hair can sometimes give off unwanted warm undertones. "A shampoo is a great way to neutralize the color by depositing small amounts of toner over time," says Pamella Gonzalez, a colorist at Cutler Salon in New York City.

Want to get your gray hair looking its very best? These are the expert-approved shampoos that will soften silver strands and eliminate brassy undertones for radiant gray hair.

