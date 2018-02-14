The 6 Best Shampoos for Color-Treated Hair

Have color-processed hair? You'll want to stock up on one of these great shampoos to preserve your vibrant color and prevent fading.
If you have color-treated hair, your hairdresser probably told you as you were leaving the salon to be mindful of how often you shampoo. That's because washing processed hair often could dry strands and, over time, cause the color to fade, especially if you're using a shampoo that contains sulfates.
Luckily, there are a slew of great shampoos for color-treated hair that are formulated specifically to retain your vibrant color–whether you went blonde, brunette, got highlights, or are rocking a neon pink shade. Here, our picks for the best shampoos (and conditioners, too!) for color-treated hair.
1
R+Co Gemstone
This millennial-loved brand's Gemstone line helps preserve the vibrancy of color-treated hair. The rich formula contains ingredients like hibiscus extract, pea extract, rice extract, and golden root extract to deliver a hit of anxiodiants to strands and protect against heat.
To buy: $24 on amazon.com for shampoo; $25 on amazon.com for conditioner
2
Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color
This ultra-gentle shampoo will keep your color-treated hair looking rich for longer. The brand's signature complex (which includes watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts) helps fight signs of aging like keratin deterioration and dryness. And because it's Oribe, you know it's also going to smell incredible.
To buy: $46 on birchbox.com for shampoo; $48 on birchbox.com for conditioner
3
L’Oréal Paris Elvive Color Vibrancy System
For a wallet-friendly option, reach for this drugstore must-have from L'Oréal's new Elvive Color Vibrancy System. The formulation is ideal for those with color-processed hair and helps literally revive strands so they're brighter, softer, and healthier.
To buy: $4 on amazon.com for shampoo; $7 on amazon.com for conditioner; and $5 on amazon.com for the line's repair mask
4
Kérastase Reflection Chromatique Collection
The newest Kérastase collection (and the brand's first color-correcting line) contains a complex of rice bran oil to nourish, vitamin E and UV filters to protect against sun damage, and zinc gluconate to stabilize coloring agents in the hair shaft.
To buy: $30 on amazon.com for shampoo; $25 on amazon.com for conditioner
5
Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Shampoo and Conditioner
Formulated with argan oil, manketti oil, and other nourishing ingredients, Joico's K-PAK Color Therapy shampoo works to prevent fading, retain moisture, and boost color vibrancy in strands.
To buy: $20 on amazon.com for shampoo and conditioner
6
Dove Color Care Shampoo
Bright, vibrant strands for up to 40 washes? Count us in. Dove's Vibrant Color Lock system helps keep hair feeling just-left-the-salon soft and silky, even with long-term use.
To buy: $5 on walmart.com for shampoo; $5 on walmart.com for conditioner