4 Self-Tanners That Aren't Lotion

So long, sunrays. Hello, new and improved self-tanners that are easier to apply than ever.

On the hunt for the perfect self-tanner? While there are plenty of self-tanning lotions, mousses, and sprays out there, sometimes you don't want to deal with the mess—or wait for liquid to dry. Luckily, the latest self-tanning formulas come in oil, powder, balm, and even sheet mask form, so you can truly glow your own way. Anna Stankiewicz, a spray-tan specialist at Louise O’Connor Salon in New York City, helps you meet your match. Here, her favorite new self-tanning products for a natural-looking (and safe) golden tan.

Tip: As with any self-tanner, exfoliate first and wash your hands after applying the formula for a flawless—not fake-looking—faux glow that doesn't leave behind any orange streaks.