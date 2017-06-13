4 Self-Tanners That Aren't Lotion

So long, sunrays. Hello, new and improved self-tanners that are easier to apply than ever.
On the hunt for the perfect self-tanner? While there are plenty of self-tanning lotions, mousses, and sprays out there, sometimes you don't want to deal with the mess—or wait for liquid to dry. Luckily, the latest self-tanning formulas come in oil, powder, balm, and even sheet mask form, so you can truly glow your own way. Anna Stankiewicz, a spray-tan specialist at Louise O’Connor Salon in New York City, helps you meet your match. Here, her favorite new self-tanning products for a natural-looking (and safe) golden tan.
Tip: As with any self-tanner, exfoliate first and wash your hands after applying the formula for a flawless—not fake-looking—faux glow that doesn't leave behind any orange streaks.
1
Vita Liberata Trystal Pressed Minerals
Makeup lovers, this one is for you. Dust the pressed mineral powder along temples, forehead, and nose—anywhere you’d use a regular bronzer. You’ll develop a glow that lasts long after you wash off your makeup.
2
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Sheet Mask
A self-tanner with anti-aging benefits? Yes, please! This mix of six essential oils not only gives you a golden glow overnight but also promotes firmness and luminosity.
3
James Read H2O Coconut Melting Tanning Balm
This 100 percent organic coconut balm melts into skin, leaving it golden and hydrated. Avoid streaks by applying with a mitt.
4
Tan Luxe Sleep Oil
Sheet mask maven? Apply this serum soaked fiber mask for 5 to 15 minutes (depending on your desired darkness) and remove. Rub in the excess over your face, neck, and décolletage.