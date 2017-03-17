The Best Self-Tanners You Can Buy on Amazon

By now, you better know that tanning is dangerous. Exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays boosts your risk of skin cancer, and studies suggest that people who use tanning beds triple their risk of melanoma.

That said, we get it: sometimes you still want that bronzed, just-back-from-the-beach glow (minus the skin cancer risk, of course). That's why there are hundreds of skin-safe self-tanning options out there that can take you from pale and pasty to sunny and summery in minutes. But as anyone who's ever wound up with streaky, orange skin can attest, not all of these products are created equal.

To the rescue: Amazon. Why test out dozens of tanning lotions, liquids, and mousses yourself when you can trust the thousands of reviewers to do the work for you? Each of these highly rated products has racked up a 5-star rating of at least 50% (if not more). Pick one that suits your preferred price range and application method, and get ready to glow all summer.