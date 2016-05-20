Just because you can’t spend every day at the beach doesn’t mean your hair can’t look like it’s styled by the sea. The easy solution: sea salt sprays. These beauty products are a great way to add tousled waves to any type of hair, without a lot of time or effort. Simply add a spritz to dry or damp strands, give them a little scrunch, and voila! You’re transformed into a beach bombshell. So if you feel like channeling your inner surfer girl (even if you’re stuck at the office) try one of these eight sprays for an easy, enviable ‘do.