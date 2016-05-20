Mimic a day spent at the beach with easy-to-use spritzes that give your hair a sexy seaside look.
Just because you can’t spend every day at the beach doesn’t mean your hair can’t look like it’s styled by the sea. The easy solution: sea salt sprays. These beauty products are a great way to add tousled waves to any type of hair, without a lot of time or effort. Simply add a spritz to dry or damp strands, give them a little scrunch, and voila! You’re transformed into a beach bombshell. So if you feel like channeling your inner surfer girl (even if you’re stuck at the office) try one of these eight sprays for an easy, enviable ‘do.
1
Bumble and bumble Surf Infusion Spray
This surf infusion spray combines the texturizing powers of sea salt with a hydrating dose of tropical oils. Suitable for both dry and damp hair, the product can be used alone or along with the classic Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray for an extra boost of volume at the roots.
2
Drybar Mai Tai Spritzer Sea Salt Spray
Get a signature Drybar look with the help of this spray (no appointment necessary). Its sea salt, aloe, and algae formula revitalizes limp locks and leaves soft, gorgeous waves. And aside from being beautiful, your hair will be left with a luscious amber, coconut, and vanilla scent.
3
Harvey Prince Sea Salt Texturizing Mist
If you have thin locks, this salty mist should be your go-to. The formula is meant to give your hair a sexy, wind-swept 'do without weighing it down or looking too greasy. Bonus: It’s cruelty-, paraben-, and sulfate-free!
4
OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray
This Moroccan argan oil-infused mixture gives you totally Instagram-worthy textured tresses.
5
Suave Professionals Sea Mineral Infusion Texturizing Sea Salt Spray
Pull off the surfer girl-chic look on a budget with a spray that boosts your hair's body and holds for up to 24 hours. (Sorry, sculpted surfer’s bod not included.)
6
Ouidad Wave Create Sea Spray
Curly-haired girls want beachy locks too! Luckily this spritz delivers frizz-free waves that are far from crunchy or unruly.
7
Verb Sea Spray
In addition to sea salt, this pretty concoction is infused with quinoa protein to smooth and condition; sunflower extract to naturally protect from UV rays; plus seaweed and kelp extracts to cleanse hair of excess oil.
8
John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt Spray
Don’t be put off by the name; this product definitely isn’t just for blondes. The beach-inspired formula creates carefree, touchable waves—perfect for an al fresco summer date night.