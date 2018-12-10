The 7 Best Scar Treatments, According to Dermatologists

Wondering how to get rid of old scars? We asked dermatologists to share the best scar removal products and treatments.

By Kathleen Felton
December 10, 2018
We're all for channeling Kylie Jenner, Princess Eugenie, and Instagram influencers like Callie Thorpe who choose to embrace their scars rather than cover them up. But we also understand when some people prefer to prevent scar tissue from forming or lighten the appearance of existing scars that bother them. So we went to the pros to learn the best strategies to get rid of scars, as well as the top scar removal creams on the market.

What causes scars?

Before you treat them, experts say it's important to understand how scars form in the first place.

"Scars are caused by tears in the dermis," says Dendy Engelman, MD, a New York City dermatologist. She tells Health that scars can be divided into two categories: dark or pink marks, which are usually the result of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation such as acne scars; and a change in skin texture, which could resemble depressed or raised marks.

The latter "happens when the body is mending damage in the deep layers of the skin," explains Dr. Engelman. "The new collagen created to replace the damage can have a different texture, such as with stretch marks, keloids, or 'ice pick' scars."

How to get rid of old scars

Scars can be difficult to heal, especially if they formed as the result of a serious gash, surgery, or childbirth.

"The more trauma to the skin, the longer it's going to take for the wound to heal and the greater the chance of having an obvious scar," says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City dermatologist and author of Skin Rules. Some scars will fade naturally over time, she says; others can be more stubborn.

"Taking proper care of your trauma initially is crucial, because that will ultimately dictate how it heals."

For severe scars, book an appointment with your dermatologist. Dr. Jaliman often recommends in-office treatments like microneedling ("It promotes skin rejuvenation"), lasers to improve texture, and platelet-rich plasma or PRP to regenerate tissue.

Scar removal creams

Not all scars require a trip to the derm, though. You can prevent scars from forming by keeping skin moisturized and hydrated, especially during pregnancy. "Anything that creates a protective barrier on the skin's surface to lock in moisture will help protect skin while it heals and lessen the chances of a noticeable scar," says Dr. Jaliman.

Other ingredients, such as salicylic acid or retinol, can help fade existing scars by exfoliating dead skin cells and speeding up cell turnover. Below, some of the best scar removal creams, according to dermatologists.

1
Bio-Oil

Amazon.com

Bio-Oil is a popular stretch mark product for a reason. "During my pregnancy, I used Bio-Oil all over my body," says Dr. Engelman. "Studies show that usage helps prevent stretch marks and that it helps the appearance of scarring for those who are seeing stretch marks."

2
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

Amazon.com

"For a dark mark scar, look for salicylic acid or glycolic acid peels that will help promote cellular turnover to remove the top layers of the skin," says Dr. Engelman. She recommends this ultra moisturizing cream, which contains salicylic acid, as well as petrolatum and vitamin E to encourage cell turnover.

3
Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1%

Amazon.com

We're big fans of Differin, one of the most powerful acne treatments you can buy over the counter. And in addition to preventing acne, it can do wonders to erase old acne scars, says Dr. Engelman. "It contains a powerful retinoid to clear acne and prevent future [pimples], as well as prevent acne scarring," she says. Plus, it helps promote overall younger-looking skin.

4
Serica Moisturizing Scar Formula

Walgreens

Dr. Engelman loves this affordable drugstore pick. "It has a 50% silicone base and Amazonian pracaxi oil, which helps expedite the healing of both old and new scars."

5
ScarAway Scar Diminishing Gel

Amazon.com

This gel formula is a winner, says Dr. Jaliman. "It keeps bacteria away from the scar, increases hydration and moisture in the outer layer of the skin, and promotes collagen production," she says.

6
Cica Care Silicone Gel Sheeting

Amazon.com

Silicone gel sheets help to normalize collagen synthesis, reducing irritation and redness associated with scars, Dr. Jaliman explains. "The end result is a smoother, flatter scar." These self-adhesive silicone gel sheets can be cleaned and reused for up to 28 days.

7
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Sephora

Specifically concerned about scars on your face? Reach for something with glycolic acid, such as this bestselling Drunk Elephant serum. "Glycolic acid promotes cell turnover and sloughs off the top layer of the skin," says Dr. Jaliman. "It can help with melasma and other highly pigmented areas and can also help fade a dark scar." Plus: Here are more of our favorite serums to erase acne scars.

