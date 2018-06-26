The Best Products to Keep You Smelling Good in the Summer Heat

Feeling iffy about how you smell is enough to make you sweat. But innovative new deodorant formulas make it easier than ever to stay dry. Prep for an intense workout with SweatWellth No Sweat Pre-Workout Hydrating Spray ($25; sweatwellth.com) from head to toe. The mist contains antimicrobial coconut oil to help fight odor-causing bacteria. On the hunt for a natural option that still gets the job done? Try Biossance Squalane + Bamboo Deodorant— for sale 7/17 ($16; sephora.com), which utilizes bamboo powder to help absorb sweat. For maximum support, swipe on an antiperspirant like Secret Active Sport Clear Gel ($5; target.com). The more you sweat, the more odor protection is released for up to 48 hours.