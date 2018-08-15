The 5 Best Products to Combat Oily Skin

Westend61/Getty Images

Incorporate these mattifiers for a greaseless complexion.

Lisa DeSantis
August 15, 2018

When temps start to climb, it becomes increasingly difficult to keep your cool and even harder to remain shine-free, but we've found a handful of products that make it a breeze.

1
Setz Blot + Setting Powder

SETZ Blot + Setting Powder

Throw one of these nifty packets in your purse of gym bag for on-the-go blotting. The flower-shaped sponge is made out of recycled material and will absorb excess sweat and oil while the little disc of translucent powder on the one corner will mattify and set makeup, not disturb it.

available at cvs.com $4 for 5
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Caudalie Vinopure Natural Oil Control Moisturizer

Caudalie Vinopure Natural Oil Control Moisturizer

Formulated with natural salicylic acid that's extracted from wintergreen, this moisturizer hydrates without clogging pores and helps to regulate sebum production.

available at sephora.com $39
SHOP NOW

3
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Glow

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder-Glow

One of the biggest challenges is trying to look glowy without appearing too shiny. That's where this powder comes in. The cult-favorite translucent setting powder has gotten a makeover and is now infused with pearl pigments that blur imperfections, but also absorb oil.

available at lauramercier.com $38
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Cover FX Mattifying Setting Spray

Cover FX Mattifying Setting Spray

Store this alcohol-free setting spray in the fridge for a cool burst before you walk out into the summer heat. It'll lock in makeup for all-day wear with an almost filter-like matte, yet still dimensional, look.

available at sephora.com $31
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation

Available in 30 shades, this foundation is called #FauxFilter for a reason—it acts like an Instagram filter for your face, thanks to ultra-refined pigments that blur and smooth. The end result: an airbrushed finish that's full coverage, but not cakey.

available at sephora.com $40
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up