The 5 Best Products to Combat Oily Skin

Incorporate these mattifiers for a greaseless complexion.
When temps start to climb, it becomes increasingly difficult to keep your cool and even harder to remain shine-free, but we've found a handful of products that make it a breeze.
1
Setz Blot + Setting Powder
Throw one of these nifty packets in your purse of gym bag for on-the-go blotting. The flower-shaped sponge is made out of recycled material and will absorb excess sweat and oil while the little disc of translucent powder on the one corner will mattify and set makeup, not disturb it.
2
Caudalie Vinopure Natural Oil Control Moisturizer
Formulated with natural salicylic acid that's extracted from wintergreen, this moisturizer hydrates without clogging pores and helps to regulate sebum production.
3
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Glow
One of the biggest challenges is trying to look glowy without appearing too shiny. That's where this powder comes in. The cult-favorite translucent setting powder has gotten a makeover and is now infused with pearl pigments that blur imperfections, but also absorb oil.
4
Cover FX Mattifying Setting Spray
Store this alcohol-free setting spray in the fridge for a cool burst before you walk out into the summer heat. It'll lock in makeup for all-day wear with an almost filter-like matte, yet still dimensional, look.
5
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation
Available in 30 shades, this foundation is called #FauxFilter for a reason—it acts like an Instagram filter for your face, thanks to ultra-refined pigments that blur and smooth. The end result: an airbrushed finish that's full coverage, but not cakey.